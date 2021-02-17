Thirty-six years ago, 24-year-old Juliet Tam left her Arima home to exercise. She vanished without a trace.
Her sister, Stephanie Tam, who was a baby when Juliet went missing in 1985, posted photos of her sister on social media on Monday, noting that she (Juliet) would have celebrated her 60th birthday this week.
Juliet, a school teacher, is one of this country’s first cold cases of a missing woman.
Her disappearance has left her family with deep sorrow over the decades and with the recent kidnapping and murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, her sister shared her pain.
“This is my eldest sister. Her name is Juliet Tam. Today is/would have been her 60th birthday. She was kidnapped on Thursday, 5th December 1985 just after 7 p.m. on her way to keep-fit classes within five blocks away of her home in Arima. We have heard nothing since.
“The last two weeks have brought back so many memories and emotions that I have managed to control over the years...feelings of anger and fear and resignation. I can only say... But God. We live not as those without hope,” Stephanie Tam posted on Facebook.
She also shared two photos, one of her sister, and another with Juliet holding her when she was a baby.
The post has been shared over a thousand times, with more than 100 people sharing their sentiments.
One person lamented that she was 12 years old when Juliet went missing and decades later nothing has changed in this country.
“She was my maths teacher in convent... It was my first experience with something so seriously criminal. I was 12 years old then. It was the beginning of abductions... I’m 47 years now... And nothing has changed,” posted the person.
Another also recalled that she was a teenager when Juliet disappeared and now she is a mother.
“Only last week I told my son about this and I was only 14 when Juliet Tam went missing but this story has always remained with me all these years, so heart-rending to her sister. I pray that God always give you strength,” she posted.
“She was my math teacher in secondary school. She was such a great teacher. I remember when this happened. It was and is so sad. May you and your family continue to have strength and courage,” stated another.
One person shared that she and Juliet went to the same school.
“We went to the same high school. Knew her very well. She was a deft table tennis player. It is so sad. Family cannot get closure. Stephanie I wish you courage as you continue with hope,” she posted.