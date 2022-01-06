FORMER Police Commissioner Gary Griffith sarcastically slammed yesterday that a $100,000 reward for the retrieval of a $20,000 gun was an example of, “brilliant leadership.”
In a statement posted to social media yesterday morning the outspoken Griffith directed his statement to the Ministry of National Security.
“When citizens are killed by use of illegal firearms, you do not put a dollar reward to pinpoint the killers. But a police weapon, valued at $20,000.00 is stolen, so you put a $100,000.00 reward to find it,” he said.
“The dumbest thief could now place it somewhere, get someone to say where it is, and claim the reward, and now be able to acquire 5 illegal assault weapons on the black market using the reward,” he said.
He ended just as sarcastically with, “well done lads.”