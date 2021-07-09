MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young is warning businesses to comply with the public health regulations and not try to find loopholes within the system.
Young made the comment yesterday after the owners of El Pecos restaurant reopened on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, after registering the business as a supermarket which is also selling its meals in a pre-packaged grab-and-go format.
El Pecos took to its social media page inviting people back to the location.
“What’s this???? Avenue only! Open until 4 p.m. today! If you can’t make it today, we will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. tomorrow (and perhaps daily after that). It’s all coming together! #elpecos #elpecosmarketplace,” the post read.
Many persons expressed their shock over this post, as under the current public health regulations, drugstores and supermarkets are among the few businesses allowed to open, but not restaurants.
Young, responding to a question on the reopening at the post-Cabinet news conference, said while he did not have all the facts, people should respect the law.
“A spade is a spade, a duck is a duck, a rabbit is a rabbit. If you’re a rabbit and you feel that by putting a duck feather on your back you become a duck, you’re going to get yourself in trouble,” he said.
“If you know you’re a restaurant and selling food as a restaurant for all this time, and in particular a take-out restaurant, don’t just go put some... I couldn’t make out what it is... and call yourself a market,” the minister said.
Young said Government understood the difficulties of people who worked in these restaurants, that people had rent to pay and were suffering as tenants.
“We want to get things restarted but it has to be done in a safe environment... When you take those types of decisions and you break the ranks and you go ‘pecos-ing’ outside there, you’re not doing the right thing. You are hurting other people. Don’t go and break the law and spoil it for everybody,” he said.
Last evening, the Express was told that Senior Superintendent Kelvern Thompson, head of the Police Service Western Division, received photos that El Pecos on the Avenue was open for business.
He sent a team of officers from St James Police Station and they met El Pecos owner Richard Camacho, who showed them documentation that he registered El Pecos as a grocery, effective June 24.
It is called El Pecos on the Go Market Limited and, as a result of the documentation seen and copies made, the police left the premises and no action was taken.