The Government has published the updated regulations, listing the essential services.
Here is the complete list
A -Supermarkets, groceries, markets, green grocers, retail membership discount stores, bakeries, poultry depots, fish stalls or shops, fruit stalls or shops, vegetable stalls or shops, “parlours” and “corner shops”, provided that not more than fifty per cent of the establishment’s ordinary retail capacity is surpassed at any time during operating hours.
B - Banks, financial institutions, non-banks, remittance facilities, Unit Trust Corporation, National Insurance Board, National Lotteries Control Board and its agents, credit unions, insurance companies and services, brokers and capital market companies and retail services in the processing and maintenance of systems for processing of financial and insurance transactions and services (e.g. information technology, payment, clearing and settlement, wholesale funding, insurance services and capital markets activities) and the provision of support for financial operations, such as services in relation to staffing, transactions, data, technology and security operations centres.
C - Retailers for newspapers and media houses;
D - Hardware stores including plumbing establishments and retail electrical stores and electrical establishments in support of the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power.
E - Establishments that service appliances and electronics;
F - petroleum stations and convenience marts attached thereto;
G - establishments that support retail, sale and services of:
(i) - refrigeration systems and products;
(ii) the aviation and maritime sector including aircraft, marine vessels and the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers;
(iii) retailers that support air transportation, air traffic controllers, ramp personnel, aviation security and aviation management;
(iv) the maintenance and operation of cargo by air transportation, including flight crews, maintenance, airport operations and other on- and off-airport facilities workers;
(v) the repair of ships and the storage and delivery of goods at, or from, ports, docks, wharves, storage facilities and warehouses operated in connection with ports, docks or wharves;
(vi) the public transportation by water-taxi, ferry, motor vehicle, bus, including buses operated by the Public Transport Services Corporation;
(vii) automobiles including repair and maintenance facilities;
(viii) the management of hazardous and waste materials;
(ix) packaging and bottling of items;
(x) postal and shipping services;
(xi) food processing facilities;
(xii) livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities at pet and animal feed processing facilities;
(xiii) human food facilities producing by-products for animal food and beverage production facilities;
(xiv) animal and fish food, feed and ingredient production, packaging and distribution, manufacturing,
packaging and distribution of veterinary drugs;
(xv) of veterinary health, manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed and bedding, etc., transportation of live animals, animal medical materials, transportation of deceased animals for disposal, raising of animals for food, animal production operations, slaughter and packing plants and associated regulatory and government workforce;
(xvi) in support of construction relating to agricultural and food production including land preparation and any activity related to agriculture and/or food production;
H - Retail health services such as–
(i) public and private hospitals, laboratories, infirmaries, nursing homes and hospices, funeral homes, crematoria and burial grounds;
(ii) pharmacies and hospitals;
(iii) the provision of medical supplies to pharmacies and hospitals including sanitary and hygiene products;
(iv) the provision of dental, optometric, opthalmologic, physical therapy and occupational therapy;
(i) retail energy services such as–
(i) IT and OT technology for EMS (Energy Management Systems) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and utility data centres;
(ii) Cybersecurity, cybersecurity risk management and back-up data technology;
(iii) vegetation and traffic management; and
(iv) environmental remediation/monitoring, instrumentation, protection and control;
J- establishments that support retail, sale and services in the petroleum industries such as–
(i) petroleum stations and convenience marts attached thereto;
(ii) petroleum product storage, pipeline, marine transport, terminals, road transport;
(iii) crude oil storage facilities, pipeline and marine transport;
(iv) petroleum refinery facilities;
(v) petroleum security operations centres and support emergency response services;
(vi) petroleum operations control rooms or centres;
(vii) petroleum drilling, extraction, production, processing, refining, terminal operations, transporting and retail for use as end-use fuels or feed stocks for chemical manufacturing;
(viii) companies that provide services to oil and gas services; and
(ix) onshore and offshore operations for maintenance and emergency response;
K - establishments that support retail, sale and services in the natural gas, propane and petrochemical industries such as–
(i) natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations;
(ii) underground storage of natural gas;
(ii) natural gas processing plants and those that deal with natural gas liquids;
(iv) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities;
(v) natural gas security operations centres, natural gas operations dispatch and control rooms or centres and natural gas emergency response and customer emergencies, including natural gas leak calls;
(vi) drilling, production, processing, refining and transporting natural gas for use as end-use fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, petrochemical products or use in electricity generation;
(vii) propane gas dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including propane leak calls; (viii) propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centres;
(ix) processing, refining and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing; and
(x) propane gas storage, transmission and distribution centres;
L- establishments that support retail, sale and services in the chemical services sector such as–
(i) chemical and industrial gas supply chains, chemical manufacturing plants, laboratories and distribution facilities;
(ii) tank truck cleaning facilities; and (iii) the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine and other products;
M- establishments that support retail, sale and services in the production and transportation of chlorine and alkali manufacturing, single-use plastics and packaging that prevents the contamination or supports the continued manufacture of food, water, medicine and other essential products, including glass container manufacturing;
N- establishments that support retail, sale and services in the construction sector;
O- establishments that support services in the information, communication and technology sectors;
P- establishments that support retail, sale and services in water and sewage;
Q- establishments that support retail, sale and services in fire and safety supplies.