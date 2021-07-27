TODAY, an old woman sat in her living room, hugging a photograph, weeping for her murdered son.
Marjorie Mc Leod, 82, has done the same thing on this day, for 31 years.
What would he have become had he lived, she wonders.
How could people have forgotten him, his name, his sacrifice?
And how could people have profited financially, politically, professionally, but her family just left to suffer in a back road in Indian Walk near Princes Town?
“He was my last born of six children. And he gone first. I will never get over that” Mc Leod told the Express.
Her son, Police Constable Solomon McLeod would have been 54-years-old this year.
Instead, he was the first to die during the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen's coup attempt of July 27, 1990.
McLeod was 23-years-old at the time and new on the job. He was on sentry duty at the gates to Police Headquarters in Port of Spain that afternoon when the terrorists came.
He began firing on the station wagon carrying coup members and explosives.
They killed him, drove over him, and detonated the bomb.
The fire consumed McLeod's body and gutted the headquarters.
Marjorie Mc Leod was at work at a primary school in Barrackpore when the coup attempt began.
“When I heard about it I came home. And the police came and told me he died. They didn’t say what happened. That, I read in the papers”.
What was left of Mc Leod’s body was retrieved after the surrender six days later.
“They wanted to bury him up there (Port of Spain). I say no. That was too far for me. I wanted him home. And it was the children from the Cowen Hamilton School to put up his tombstone. They paid for it”, said his mother.
But the State reimbursed her the cost of the funeral - $5,000.
At Mc Leod’s grave site at Indian Walk Village near Princes Town, no official went to pay their respects.
Officers of the Princes Town Police Station once visited on the anniversary to place a wreath and say a prayer at his grave.
That stopped happening many years ago.
At his home nearby, no one called his mother to offer a word of comfort or condolence.
McLeod, who lived with his mother, was one of 24 people to die during the coup attempt.
When Gary Griffith was National Security Minister, Mc Leod was recognised with a plaque by the National Security Officers’ Foundation for making the “ultimate sacrifice”.t
And a conference room is named in his honour at Police Headquarters, Port of Spain.
Save for that, there has been little to comfort Marjorie Mc Leod.
She asked about the new policy to grant $1 million in compensation to the families of law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.
“All this compensation. Did we get? No. I look at it now, reading the paper and I say to myself, well look at that. We get nothing. They talk about everything. But not about the victims”.