The Forest Secret

One memorable day in 1982, bushman Antinio Herrera rounded up some partners living in the village of Brothers Road, Tabaquite, and followed an abandoned railway line tunnelling into the forest.
On the banks of a river few have ever seen, they had their drinks and their smokes while working on a pot of freshly caught curried wolf-fish, coscarob and pigeon peas, paired with a side of boiled yam growing wild everywhere.
One man went looking for leaf platters, and returned with a story of finding a hillside dotted with freshly dug holes.
Of course, Herrera immediately knew what it was.
So he hustled off to see if he could capture any of the armadillo (tattoo) that had burrowed into the ground.
“While walking down there, I bounce up this big concrete thing, in the middle of just bush. I called my brethren and say—come see this, boy. We watching a big thing looking like a jail, built from fire bricks, concrete roof, no windows, but with big steel doors, opening and closing smooth. So I went in. It was dark and cool inside, but it empty and the walls clean.”
Herrera said the structure came to called “The Vault”, since its formidable construction meant things very precious and very expensive must have been stored there once upon a time.
What he found that day was never shared outside of the village.
It is not the only unknown thing about in this place.
Herrera’s house sits upon a spot where, on January 3, 1937, a weighing scale was constructed so that the cane bundles brought in on the bull carts could be loaded onto the carriages pulled by the locomotives of the Trinidad Government Railway.
Just up the road from where Herrera now lives, was the site of the Brothers Road Railway Station, where he and those older can remember getting into the passenger trains connecting this now “rural” spot to Rio Claro, San Fernando, Siparia, Chaguanas and Port of Spain.
Nearby, the station master’s quarters still stand strong on a hillside across from the foundation of the platform where one stepped onto the train.
Like most other men from Brothers Road, Herrera ended up in the “cane work”, cutting it, bull cart then tractor driving, and later working on the scale.
But when the sugar cane industry folded in the ’90s, Herrera found work in construction and in the timberlands, using a bull to drag logs through the forest mud tracks, until reaching drivable roads.
That bull, he let us know, was the only reason he ever had to visit a doctor in his 63 years of life. “It plunged at me, I held on to the nose chain with both hands, but the power he came at me, he slammed me against a tree root and buss open the back of my head. It knocked me out, and when I catch myself, the bull over me, and between the bull legs I seeing my brother in the distance and I start calling for him to pull the rope.”
Herrera said the injury was so bad that the doctor had to stitch the skin down the back of his neck, telling him during the operation, “I making you back into a bionic man here.”
That strength, said Herrera, came from a lifetime of hard work, and subsistence hunting, raised by a midwife grandmother from the age of one month, cycling or walking for hours, helping since a teenager to cut the logs that would be left to smoulder under a blanket of mud and sand, until it turned into the charcoal used to fire the coal pots owned by people back then.
He told us his grandfather, Nicholas Man Herrera, spent all his life baking wood for the charcoal, selling it at ten cents per pitch oil container in the ’60s (the cost of a bag is now more than $100).
That was a time of lamp and flambeau, he said.
“Which was why we were in and out of the forest, because some people were too poor to even buy pitch oil. So we would go to (an abandoned oil well) and collect light crude oil, by lowering a bottle into the hole and bringing it up.”
He said “with that, people light flambeau, used it to cook, to spread around to keep ants and insects and snakes away. And for pain? You sap some of that on your knee and you good”.
That crude oil is the reason why the vault exists, and this is why.
In August of this year, Brothers Road was the site of an expedition led by Glen Beadon, a career oilfield professional, who has co-authored the definitive book on the railway systems of Trinidad.
Beadon’s mission was to explore an area known as Trinidad Central Oilfields (TCO) which, according to his maps, was not far from Herrera’s home.
Herrera volunteered to help in the search.
The oilfield is an important part of Trinidad’s rich history of petroleum exploitation, and dates back to 1911.
That was when Englishman Alexander Duckham formed TCO, set up camp and began drilling the following year.
According to Beadon, a refinery was added in 1914 and over the years, 240 wells were drilled.
“It has been documented that over its lifetime under Alexander Duckham, the Tabaquite Field produced over 22 million barrels of fine light grade oil,” wrote Beadon.
During that expedition, Beadon would find, smothered under forest growth, artefacts and the foundations of offices, staff homes, the refinery, a railway station, the road network, bridge crossings and the water tanks meant to service the steam locomotives.
Then Herrera led us to what he had discovered that day 40 years ago.
The vault, said Beadon, was once contained in a large office building, and must have contained important documents and perhaps the payrolls of the oil workers, delivered then by train.
Its exact location, said Herrera, will remain a secret.
