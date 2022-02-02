THERE is a goat living at a church in the mountain village of Monte Video on Trinidad’s North Coast.
This is not one of the ordinary gaunt goats seen in the lowlands. This one is silent, muscular and menacing.
During the day, it’s tied to a wooden post that supports the bell tower at the church entrance. At night, it sleeps inside. No one in the village appears to be bothered by the bleating.
It has been a very long time since the Roman Catholic Church of Ascension has heard a sermon.
All but one of the pews is gone.
The statue of the Virgin Mary has been taken down from its cubbyhole.
But a portion of the altar from which the priest ministered is still there.
So is the church bell that called the congregation to service, the last of which was held 18 years ago or thereabouts.
The only reason the building, and much of the village, has not been smothered by the rainforest is owed to CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) workers and gardeners.
Not that there is any need for the church building.
The Catholics of the village have mostly all died.
The last one, Marcelio “Boboy” Hovell, was 90 (then the oldest resident of the village) and died at an elder care home in Petit Trou, Toco, in 2015.
Some of the people who remembered worshipping and accepting communion at the church are now devotees of the Seventh-day Adventists which, having also baptised the few Moravian followers (that church is abandoned, too), now command the only holy ground in the village of a few hundred souls.
And as the parents go, so too will most of the less than two dozen children enrolled at Monte Video Government Primary School, built with funds from the Venezuelan Embassy, and likely the smallest school in Trinidad or Tobago.
Saving souls
The fate that has befallen the Church of Ascension is a source of much discomfort to the people living along the Paria Main Road.
Church membership had been in steady decline for many years, not helped by the area’s economic decline which began almost 100 years ago when the price of cocoa crashed.
A traveller to this relatively unpopulated but exceedingly desirable corner of Trinidad would find it inexplicable that anyone would have spent so much time and effort to carve into the Northern Range a road all the way to Matelot.
However, the historians record that as far back as 1756, the Franciscan Capuchin Fathers had established a mission in Toco to “save the souls” of the indigenous Carib-speaking Carinepagoto, whose extermination was accelerated by the 1783 Cedula of Population which saw the influx of French and Spanish settlers.
By 1837, the Catholic Church, having made Toco a parish, had erected a place of worship in the village of Mission.
By then, the cocoa crop was so lucrative that the island steamer was making scheduled visits (which began in 1818), with the colonial government funding the building of a bridle trail from Toco to Matelot in 1890.
Meanwhile, the north coast’s population continued to increase through the arrival of people from up the island chain, Venezuela and from Tobago. Villages of labourers took form near the plantations.
The goat pen
With the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Matelot completed in 1892, the priest would visit Matelot weekly, ministering in villages along the way (L’Anse Noire, Sans Souci, Monte Video and Grande Riviere).
A church would also be built in Grande Riviere, with the Church of Ascension being constructed in Monte Video in 1958 on land granted to the church by the Cadiz family, who found that the ruined road and lack of transportation made it difficult for parishioners to get to the Mission village church on Sundays (a road linking Toco to Sangre Grande was only opened in 1930).
But by the time of the building of this church, it is recorded that the cocoa industry was in full decline, with residents (some now jobless and suffering the effects of malnutrition) turning to fishing or the growing of coffee, nutmeg, tonka bean, citrus and provisions. In Monte Video, people also returned to the land, or took jobs in the “County Council”, CEPEP, the reforestation project and, recently, at the school.
No one took much note when the church was abandoned and a homeless man moved in. When he was evicted, it was used for a time as a place to dry marijuana, the Express was told.
So church members boarded up the building, hoping to protect what remained.
But somewhere along the way, it became a goat pen.
Restoration never happened
In 2014, the Toco/Matelot Parish welcomed a new parish priest, Fr Steve Ransome, the first to be assigned to the area in five years. There to welcome him was local government councillor for the area Terry Rondon, who presented an $80,000 cheque from the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL), money to be used for the renovation of any church between Cumana and Matelot.
Rondon told the Express he had spoken with the National Self-Help Commission and corporate citizens.
“It closed because we no longer had Catholics residing in that village and, more importantly, we didn’t have a parish priest, but now we do and we are going to bring this back. I am not for breaking down what is already built. We Catholics are coming back home, so this church, as our plan for 2014, will be restored as a church for pilgrims,” said Rondon.
The restoration never happened. Eight years later, the building is still there, standing strong, waiting. So is the goat.