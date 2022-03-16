A visitor to Port of Spain would be forgiven for not having a clue about a fort, cannons and all, hidden in plain view at the corner of South Quay and Broadway, on the grounds of the Port of Spain Museum, located across the road from what was once the headquarters of Trinidad Government Railways (TGR).
Drivers are too busy bad-driving one another and weaving around pedestrians trying to leave the city unscathed.
But since the spectacular Fort Picton atop Laventille is off-limits to most and Fort George is also a questionable visit, San Andres Fort, right in the capital city, is probably the safest place to see some evidence of Trinidad’s remarkable history.
How the fort ended up becoming land-locked is a story researched and written about by historian Geoffrey MacLean, who cites it as the last surviving fortification from the period of Spanish occupation, which ended with the island’s capture by the British in 1797.
MacLean wrote that the fort, which replaced a mound of mud and wood that served as the only defence of Port of Spain, was when completed in 1787 located offshore and linked to the mainland by a wooden bridge.
Historian Angelo Bissessarsingh records that when the British, under Sir Ralph Abercromby, invaded the island in 1797, two shots alone were fired from the fort before any hope of a Spanish resistance was abandoned.
The artillery was never used, and the barracks became a newsroom where magazines were kept for the businessmen of the town to peruse.
In the 18th century, the filling in of the waterfront began and before the century was done, we had ourselves a land-locked fort.
The little engine
A building constructed at the site was used over time by several State institutions and restored in 1995 to become the Museum of Port of Spain.
It was around that time that a locomotive from Trinidad’s passenger train days was hauled to the site, to be the centre of attraction.
It never really happened and the museum was closed for “restoration”.
Whenever it reopens, the curator may be interested in knowing the fascinating history of that engine parked in the shadow of the Central Bank tower.
This is what railway researcher/historian Glen Beadon discovered.
The authorities will have you believe the engine on the grounds of the museum at Fort San Andres is No 42, the last steam locomotive to operate in Trinidad, selected to haul the final passenger train into Port of Spain on December 28, 1968.
However, this is not engine No 42, and while this masquerade may be a simple public relations exercise, albeit with the best of intentions, it serves only to confuse the public and withhold the true history of a remarkable little engine.
Long before the arrival of oil and development of the internal combustion engine, Trinidad was fundamentally rich in agriculture.
The coming of the railways opened up those inland regions hitherto isolated from navigable rivers or coastal havens so favoured by the early planters, and essential for the transportation of their produce from field to market.
The introduction of railways greatly accelerated agricultural expansion into new fertile areas all across Trinidad.
The movement of goods was once the most important traffic on our railways, particularly between February and June when a staggering 80 per cent of the annual tonnage was moved.
During the crop season, every rail wagon was full to capacity, with trains running around the clock to and from the principal harbour in Port of Spain.
At no time did Trinidad rely more on its trains than it did during both World Wars when severe austerity measures placed heavy reliance on rail transportation.
American correspondent Lt Charles Chapel, on a visit to Trinidad between the wars, provided a fascinating account of the varied assortment of rolling stock employed on the railways.
In his 1932 article written for Railroad Man’s Magazine, Charles listed the following types of rail wagon: 14 molasses tanks, 12 oil tanks, 129 open wagons (also used for transport of cane), eight cattle wagons, ten timber wagons, four meat and ice, and 700 general purpose wagons.
The mainline locomotives brought goods into Port of Spain, yet it was the little shunting engines which managed, sorted and arranged the merchandise.
Port of Spain would have had two or three shunting engines at any one time during the period when the railway lines extended over Wrightson Road and into the harbour.
The entire area would have been a hive of activity, with engines shunting back and forth between the railway yard and dockside with a hodgepodge of imports and exports.
This shunting activity would have been viewed with equal importance to that of the mainline traffic, at a time when almost everything in Trinidad came and went by rail.
Well cared for
As such, it is only fitting that one of these little shunting engines has been preserved for posterity.
The engine on the grounds of the museum at Fort San Andres is in fact TGR Engine “D”, and her own contribution to Trinidad was in no way any less significant.
Engine D was built by the Hunslet Engine Company of Leeds, England, in 1914 and exported to Trinidad in December of that year under the threatening clouds of the Great War.
She was one of two identical locomotives, lettered “D” and “E”, which arrived in Trinidad weeks apart of each other in 1915.
The locomotive was disassembled into parts, transported in crates and reassembled in Trinidad once it reached the end of its Atlantic crossing.
Lettering engines was a peculiarity of the TGR, which applied identification letters to all yard and dock “shunting” engines, in contrast to numbers on all “mainline” locomotives.
Locomotive D was a 0-6-0ST type engine, meaning it has six coupled driving wheels and a 400-gallon-capacity “saddle tank”, clearly visible over her boiler.
Engine D was exclusively used for arranging rolling stock in the vicinity of the railway yards and dock areas of Port of Spain.
In her working life, Engine D would have carried a matte-black livery, but today, she is painted in a historically inaccurate, but not unattractive, green livery, consistent with that of the TGR’s mainline locomotives.
The engine is relatively well cared for although, over the years, several components have gone missing, and her frames were badly bent during the move to the museum grounds in the 1980s.
When photographed in 1968 by Ruthven Bunting, Engine D still had her original plates and was in pristine condition.
However, since the 1980s, all four plates have been absent and one can only hope that these have been removed for safekeeping by the museum authorities, and may one day reappear once the locomotive has been placed in a secure, enclosed location.
Meanwhile, as of yesterday, the museum remains closed, appears dilapidated, and there is no access to the historical treasures that belong to us all.