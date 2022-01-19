The goat in the gold chain

Throughout history, it appears goats have got a raw deal.
There is the Bible telling of the scapegoat carrying away the burden of the sins of the people.
The Devil is also often depicted with the face of the ruminant.
The symbol of Satan—the pentagram—is shaped like the head of a goat.
Goats are sacrificed as part of religious rituals.
Even the goatee, that little beard under the chin, is out of fashion these days.
Only the “three billy goats” fairy tale made them victors instead of villains; the oppressed animals eventually conquering the troll and making it to the green, green grass on the other side of the bridge.
So it was perfectly (super)natural that when the evil spirits decided to make trouble for the people of Granville, Cedros, ten years back, it came in the form of a goat possessed.
The folks living in the fish-and-food-crop community fought back, and we were there to witness it.
One Friday afternoon, they came out to stage a religious procession through the streets.
But it looked more like witch hunts of centuries past, complete with torches, burning incense, chanting of prayers and reading from the holy scriptures to rid the community of an evil spirit after strange things started happening to women there.
The alleged paranormal activity began in Granville after a 27-year-old woman with a blood-related illness died mere days after being diagnosed.
Her death was followed by the death of another female villager who took her own life shortly after attending the first woman’s funeral.
Dohmatie, who had complained of feeling nauseated and had vomited, although not ill before attending the funeral, placed her baby into a playpen one day, walked to the back of her home and set herself on fire.
Her husband, Mookesh, said his wife was never suicidal, but did complain to him about something talking to her.
The police report also said that Dohmatie had told friends she had been hearing a voice that told her to kill herself.
After Dohmatie’s funeral, at least three other women in the community were said to have had encounters with the demon, and one of them said she too was prompted (but disregarded) by a voice telling her to kill herself and her child.
The unease grew as more residents spoke of sensing the evil force and of seeing a white goat wearing a gold chain going in and out of the bushes during the night.
The fear became palpable, few daring to go out at night or even into the forested areas to tend to their crops.
There was no choice but to fight the evil with good.
Pundit Praboodeo Maharaj, also a police officer, led the interfaith procession to rid the village of its curse.
Along the main road of Granville they walked, the Christian holy man, Bible in hand, reading scripture, the pundit sprinkling holy water.
The idea: since the spirit was born of an occult ritual, only collective prayer would be able to exorcise the evil goat.
Of course, not everyone believed. This had to be a case of mass hysteria, a phenomenon that has been recorded several times in Trinidad since, and particularly in schools, where one child complains of an ailment or a supernatural experience and dozens others complain of similar ailments or visions.
Explained too was the death of Dohmatie, who appeared to have symptoms consistent with a brain tumour.
But Pundit Maharaj disagreed.
After the religious procession through the streets of Granville, the community returned to a place of peace, the voices having fallen silent, he told us.
Maharaj said: “Things are back to normal. The goat has not been seen since.”
And that, he said, was the power of prayer.
What really happened here?
Paranormal activity
We asked psychiatrist, Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh what he thought had happened in Granville.
The irrational fear or belief of certain people can spread to other citizens and have a collective emotional contagion effect, he said.
“If we can’t explain a death, our minds try to fill in the gaps, sometimes old cultural, superstitious beliefs fill in the gaps and further ingrain into our psyche of something paranormal. If more people state these beliefs, it reinforces in our minds. If leaders, like religious ones or those in authority like the police, in this instance, also hold these views, it gives more credence to those views. Any strange event which follows after is viewed in this light,” he said.
Regarding the death that triggered the “paranormal” activity in the community, Deyalsingh said: “The loss of a friend can trigger depression, it is a part of the grief process, and if someone has poor emotional support, this depression can open the doorway to suicide.
“There is also psychotic depression where one may hear voices or see things not real. If someone suffered from an existing psychotic disorder like schizophrenia or schizo-affective disorder, one can hear voices as well as have mood changes.”
The two deaths, said Deyalsingh, could have triggered the community to try and make sense of these deaths.
“A known cultural belief amongst some are death comes in threes, and this may feed anxiety and uncertainty of who would die next and trigger acute stress conditions. Anxiety can present with somatic symptoms which could present as a heaviness of body, flushing and sometimes chills, tremors, tingling in one’s body, dream-like state, feeling nervous, waves of fear, uneasy or sorrowful emotions, etc, which can make persons feel they are in the presence of a spirit or possessed.
“Sometimes, a person can see a dog and have an illusion it is a goat. The rustling of breeze through the tree can sound like a whisper calling your name. A trick of the senses. If they relate their strange experience to others, this can influence the thinking of others and if they are so inclined can produce a collective contagion effect,” he added.
Deyalsingh also pointed to the phenomenon of shared hallucination where different people have the same delusion.
“A person cannot be diagnosed as being delusional if the belief in question is one ordinarily accepted by other members of the person’s culture or subculture. Even some studies in the USA show 15 per cent of people believe they have experienced an encounter with a ghost and one per cent report seeing a full-fledged ghost.
“Others report strange sensory stimuli such as seeing fleeting shadows or wisps of smoke, or the sensation of hearing footsteps or feeling a presence. Those persons who experience a paranormal activity, it is really the activity within their brains which creates these strange sensations,” he said.
“When something unexpected happens like a death, natural disaster or job loss, the brain scrambles for answers, looking for meaning in the chaos. If the brain can’t gain control objectively to one’s satisfaction, it will perceive its own narrative which don’t really exist.
“So we might think that your boyfriend’s ex-lover is doing obeah to take back your boyfriend rather than face reality he just does not want you, or in your job, blaming another worker being responsible for your dismal performance at work, or an evil spirit someone put on you is causing you to get ill—rather than acknowledging that we have no control over the matter.
“We create beliefs in the occult because we don’t like believing that the universe is random. Spirits are filling a gap to try and satisfy an unsettled mind. This is more common when we feel less control over our lives,” he said.
Mass hysteria
When a number of people come to believe false and distressing things based on hearsay, Deyalsingh said these beliefs are not considered to be clinical delusions and are labelled instead as mass hysteria or mass psychogenic illness.
“In mass hysteria, people start to believe that they might be victims of something dangerous, such as a toxin or an evil spirit. They believe the threat to be real because someone says so, or because it fits their experience,” he said.
This has been seen throughout the world at witch trials where people executed women believing them to be witches or ghost sightings, he added.
He said there were cases where people claimed to be assaulted by the ghost of a suicide victim, and of groups of schoolgirls and young women claiming to have been possessed by spirits.
“If one person claims to see an apparition, the power of suggestion could allow other community members to also see and believe it as well. To people who are burdened, dismayed or perplexed with certain life events, blaming an evil spirit or demon might offer an escape explanation. In other words, people’s beliefs in spiritual forces of evil provided them with an explanatory framework,” Deyalsingh said.
Deyalsingh said psychiatrists did not usually treat persons with these cultural delusions unless they are causing great emotional distress to themselves or their family, or causing such a disturbance that they cannot function.
“In such cases, Prozac, Xanax and Haldol can augment the chants, holy water and burning incense of the priest,” he said.