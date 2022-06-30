grand

The Grande Riviere River

The usually shallow and lazy river running through the north coast village of Grande Riviere, became a raging torrent late Wednesday because of the rainfall in the mountains.

village

The bridge spanning the Grande Riviere, which leads to the village

The rains were associated with the trailing edge of the weather system that led to a tropical storm warning on Tuesday, but which largely spared the islands.

Grand Riviere

Grande Riviere

It is being reported that as many as 40 homes and vacation rentals located on the south bank of the river were flooded, with some buildings being destroyed.

There were several landslides and rocks falls along the Paria Road leading to the village located between the villages of Monte Video and Matelot.

flood

A flooded house

It is not yet known the impact on the beach near the river, where the leatherbacks lay their eggs. The annual nesting season starts in March and ends in May and the Grande Riviere Beach has one of the highest density of nests.

lea

A leatherback turtles laying her eggs

Emergency responders are on the scene and the damage assessment and clean up will begin today.

