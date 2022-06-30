The usually shallow and lazy river running through the north coast village of Grande Riviere, became a raging torrent late Wednesday because of the rainfall in the mountains.
The rains were associated with the trailing edge of the weather system that led to a tropical storm warning on Tuesday, but which largely spared the islands.
It is being reported that as many as 40 homes and vacation rentals located on the south bank of the river were flooded, with some buildings being destroyed.
There were several landslides and rocks falls along the Paria Road leading to the village located between the villages of Monte Video and Matelot.
It is not yet known the impact on the beach near the river, where the leatherbacks lay their eggs. The annual nesting season starts in March and ends in May and the Grande Riviere Beach has one of the highest density of nests.
Emergency responders are on the scene and the damage assessment and clean up will begin today.