The graveyard off Tobago

THE next time you’re on the Tobago ferry as it slips in to dock at the Scarborough Port, consider what lies beneath you.
In the harbour’s muddy seabed is buried the timber of ships that serve as the graves to hundreds of men, women and children who died there more than 300 years before.
Imagine what it would mean to erase almost everything you see today, and replace it with sights and sounds of a Tobago dating back to the time of pirates, forts, and European maritime wars waged with cannonballs shot from wooden sail ships, during the genocide of the First Peoples and the enslavement of the Africans.
The historians record that in 1676, on the orders of King Louis XIV (1638-1715) of France, Vice Admiral Compte D’Estrees was dispatched to the West Indies with a fleet of 14 warships to destroy all Dutch holdings and their fleet. The countries were then at war.
The French arrived off Tobago (then named New Walcheren) in February 1677 to launch a land and sea assault against the island, which was met by a defence led by Admiral Jacob Binckes, commander of the Dutch fleet.
On the morning of March 3, the French entered Rockley Bay to find 13 Dutch ships ready to do battle. It is recorded that in the ensuing conflagration, more than 2,000 would die, including 300 women, children and slaves who were aboard supply ships anchored behind the battle line.
Many vessels from both sides would burn to the waterline and sink into the bay, in what would become one of the bloodiest-ever sea battles.
Priceless discoveries
More than 300 years later, history would be uncovered less than 25 metres under the surface along the path taken by the ferries, where as many as 20 shipwrecks have been located.
In 2012, a team of research scientists, in collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), began work on a project to identify and preserve some of this buried history.
The project was led by Dr Kroum Batchvarov, associate professor of Maritime Archaeology at the University of Connecticut in the United States.
The then-executive council of the THA, led by Orville London, gave approval to Batchvarov and the Rockley Bay Research Project (RBRP) to conduct an archaeological investigation of the shipwrecks.
The aim was to scientifically recover, evaluate, catalogue and complete conservation of 17th-century cultural artefacts related to the 1677 Franco-Dutch naval battle.
As part of the project, Tobago’s Dr Levis Guy-Obiakor volunteered to supervise the construction of a 4,800 square foot building near the Scarborough port as a conservatory “based on a personal commitment that Tobagonians, particularly students at the secondary and tertiary levels, must be involved in the nautical archaeological process on the island”.
When the building was completed, the THA invited applications for a conservator for the artefacts, with the expert to also examine those artefacts housed at the Fort King George Museum in Tobago.
The RBRP began working with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) to identify prospective local students for training in fields such as archaeology and conservation, a critical first step in setting T&T on a course to become the regional centre of excellence for nautical archaeology in the Caribbean.
The dive team explored multiple targets located in the main part of the harbour, in conditions made difficult by maritime traffic—the inter-island ferries, sand barges, and poor visibility.
But the discoveries were priceless.
And in November 2014, Dr Batchvarov presented his findings at The Explorers Club headquarters in New York. He said that based on the markings and the research done on the cannons, bricks, smoking pipes, cutlery and pottery found at the site, it was definitely a Dutch ship from the 1677 battle and possibly the remains of the Huis de Kreuningen, one of 12 vessels sunk that day.
All the items found by the dive team were returned to the sea within minutes, and re-deposited after recording.
The salt in pottery expand, and the clay flakes and crumbles. Wood rots, twists and warps, and metals corrode and rust away.
Conservation is the only way to save the items with a skilled conservator able to stabilise the artefacts, a delicate conservation process that can take years before its goes on display.
Seizing the moment
And this is where the THA was expected to step up, and provide the funding.
Dr Levis Guy-Obiakor told the Express back in 2018 that the project was now “underwater again”, and it has been going on two years since the wreck sites were explored.
The high tech equipment remains at the conservation building on the Scarborough Port.
“I have done the best I can to keep this project afloat. All I get is promises that are yet to materialise,” Guy-Obiakor said.
She said a highly regarded conservator, Eleonora Piva from the Mary Rose Trust in Britain, was selected in March of 2017 to oversee the Tobago conservatory constructed as a cost of about $900,000. But with no contract forwarded to her by May 2017, she gave up on her Tobago mission and assumed another posting in Norway as a conservator.
Guy-Obiakor said she has sustained the project over the past two years using her own resources. She said she was assured an allocation of $300,000 in September 2016 for the project, but to date there has been no funds.
“I have been resourceful meanwhile in my efforts to ensure the survival of the project. As a professional, I am guided by the fact that public funds have been expended and the 300-year history and culture of Tobagonians is lying on the sea-bed of Rockley Bay, excavated annually and returned to the sea,” she said.
Fragile material
Meanwhile, Dr Kroum Batchvarov and his team have moved on to other projects.
They have been exploring the Black Sea where, at last count, Batchvarov had discovered 60 ancient wrecks.
We had asked Batchvarov whether the team planned on returning to Tobago anytime in the future to continue its work.
And could he suggest what the Tobago politicians need to do to preserve what was being found?
“I would like to continue our work in Tobago, but this depends on THA hiring a conservator and completing the laboratory,” said Batchvarov in an e-mail.
“I know the THA was working on this, but I am not acquainted with the results. Without conservation facility that can handle the culturally significant and very fragile material that is found in Scarborough Harbour, there is nothing more that we can do at the moment.”
It was hoped the project would be refloated with the appointment of Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.
But when we spoke with Guy-Obiakor this week, she said: “Everything has remained the same. The building is shuttered. All the equipment and office furniture are rusting. Nothing has happened since 2018, when the divers left.”
But all is not lost because Guy-Obiakor never gave up.
She now has the support of chairman of the recently formed Tobago Heritage Conservation Society, and the backing of Patricia Bissessar, curator of the Angelo Bissessarsingh Virtual Museum of Trinidad and Tobago, which has almost 34,000 members.
And with a new Tourism Ministry initiative to promote Tobago, and the return to T&T of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, this may be the moment.
Only this week, the THA, recognising the historical importance of the Dutch legacy, wrote to Guy-Obiakor in her capacity as Programme Director Scarborough Harbour Project/1677 Rockley Bay Research, expressing interest in participating in a virtual lecture series being sponsored by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands on the historical significance of the Dutch in the Caribbean, titled: From The City of Vlissengen to New Walcheren: The Dutch in the West Indies.
The graveyard off Scarborough may one day tell its story.
NOTE: You can learn more about the work of the Rockley Bay Research Project by visiting tobagoshipwrecks.com.
