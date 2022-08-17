Commissioner of Police (Ag) McDonald Jacob has linked the spate of gun-related homicides to the high number of illegal firearms that find their way on the streets of Trinidad and Tobago.
And according to the top cop, they have identified from cogent and factual information that a lot of the guns are coming through the country’s legal ports of entry.
He noted that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in now working directly with the Washington, DC-based Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which now has an agent located in Trinidad.
“We do the work directly with the ATF and in some instances we have persons in Georgia and other places who are arrested who are responsible for sending firearms to Trinidad. We will do the intelligence and we’ll see some of the links to persons in Trinidad. So, our ports and our airports and other places are in fact compromised,” Jacob said yesterday during an interview on I95.5 FM radio.
He said while there were instances, the idea that most of the firearms may be coming from the mainland in Venezuela is proven otherwise, as the bulk of the firearms is not necessarily coming from there.
“As I said, I can talk about it because we have the factual information and we have persons who were charged in Georgia and other places for sending up to 36 firearms to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have firearms even coming in from Miami. So, a lot of work has to be done to prevent the level of firearms. We’ve held persons recently with firearms in washing machines and intercept vehicles coming from the port in Woodbrook, and that just happened a year ago.”
He said when persons have a high-powered weapon they become empowered, they feel strong, they feel invincible, and added that the psychology of firearm possession is responsible for the brazen shootings by young men.
“It is not a matter of not having police patrols, or police presence. It’s about the psychology of firearms and how it will make people feel, that level of empowerment. And then you have some charismatic leader who is talking to these young men and the end product is what we’re seeing on the street in Trinidad and Tobago. So, this idea that we portray that firearm is the saviour, sometimes it is also a bad master, and that is where we are having the problem with firearms,” Jacob said.
He added: “And our concern now in Trinidad is not just the illegal, we may have other issues with legal firearms also. So, we have the two instances of firearm possession.”
The top cop said the Ministry of National Security together with other agencies are doing the work where a multi-border agency has now been established to deal with that whole aspect.
“It must be intelligence driven because of what is happening. So, that work is being done and there are things in place that I cannot reveal at this time.”
He also pointed out that when someone purchases a firearm and it is involved in any criminal activity in another country within a two year period, the individual can be charged in North America for so doing.
“And that is the reason why we are working with all the various agencies, Homeland Security and others, in relation to it,” Jacob said.
Asked if people have every reason to be concerned if there’s five or six killings over one weekend, he responded: “We in the police service are also very concerned and remember the concern is not just based on this weekend. Once you’re having crime over a period of time and it is embedded in persons minds, whether or not you have three, four or six, it’s a continuation of what we’re having, this high level of violence in our country.
“Yes, the police is responding in particular ways as you would see with the number of arrests and removal of firearms from the street and persons being charged, but we still end up with at least six murders over this weekend, which is concerning for us. We intend to respond.”
Stating that he has to be careful with his words, he added that the TTPS is going to respond in a relentless way.
He noted that one of the measures taken is the restriction of leave and the doubling up of duty by officers in five police divisions where there’s high incidents of violence crimes, where officers will now have to work 24 hour on, 48 hours off, and some of the task force officers will work on a 24-on, 24-off basis.
“I mean it’s sort of difficult for the officers but we have to respond because of the crime situation and the manner in which we’re having the shootings at different locations, and even now in some public spaces.”
Jacob said the TTPS has arrested 1,100 young men for firearm offences and shooting offences for the year so far and has taken off 395 firearms from off the streets, with persons being charged, yet, the homicides continue and the more persons they arrest is the more they’re getting younger and younger persons joining gangs.
“We must come up with how we can prevent these criminal elements from getting young people involved in gangs and giving them firearms in their hands, and in some instances they need to go through what we call initiation in the gang in order to become true members, and it’s affecting the crime situation and safety in our country.”
Asked how would he feel if the country recorded its highest murder toll ever under his watch, he said having taken note of the highest figure of 549 being recorded in 2008, followed by the second highest of 539 in 2019, it is not the TTPS intention of going that way.
“We’re trying our best to reduce the numbers. The disadvantage we have at this time is the sort of high-powered weapons that are being used, and in some instances even though they’re targeting one person, sometimes three or four persons are getting shot and out of that you may have at least two persons who may die. That creates some difficulty for us and that is the reason why the removal of the firearms and these high-power weapons from the streets is so important for us.
“In fact, we have already seized sixty high-power weapons off the streets for this year while the entire of last year we actually took off sixty-one.”
He said the TTPS has embarked on having a greater presence, thus, officers will be engaged in more stop and search exercises, more roadblocks, more routine checks. “We will identify the various hotspots and have sufficient police officers out there. Even the persons in our administrative staff will be deployed at times to join he officers in the various areas.”
He noted that the TTPS is also engaged in joint patrols with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, but those patrols are concentrated in areas where there is a high level of danger where you will find persons migrate to these areas and from there they launch their criminal activity.
“So, there is where the soldiers are assisting us tremendously to deal with what is happening in Trinidad and Tobago,” Jacob said.
Some of the joint patrol areas identified were at St John’s Road in Tunapuna, Lion’s Gate in Enterprise, Rich Plains in Diego Martin, Wallerfield and Carapo.