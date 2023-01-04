For these explorers trekking around Trinidad and reporting about finding its hidden places, sorry about this, but you’re probably not the first to set eyes on that river bend, waterfall, giant silk cotton or secluded cove.
The island was home to the First Peoples for at least 7,000 years.
They canoed across from South America, settled the interior and every coast, cutting trails, criss-crossing the place going about their business, until the arrival of the European invaders/enslavers/exterminators.
Much of the island was also surveyed by the 1700s by the Spanish preparing to develop it, and then by the British who seized it before the Spaniards got a chance.
Without an aerial view, GPS or Google Earth, they produced topographical and geographical maps of such detail and accuracy that they can still be used to navigate today.
These early maps serve as snapshots of Trinidad’s development as it existed in centuries past, showing towns and villages already settled, with the names of places, some long since abandoned, marking the route of the royal road, high road, cross road, and Indian foot paths through the forest, with information of land use and population centres.
It is one of these maps that historian/writer/researcher Michael Anthony pulled from his archive and dusted off, when asked to speak, along with author Earl Lovelace and Jalaludin Khan (planning and development consultant specialising in heritage, tourism and environmental conservation) at the centennial celebration of the town of Rio Claro located about midway between west coast San Fernando and east coast Mayaro, to mark the arrival in 1914 of the Trinidad Government Railway service.
The place of Rio Claro’s birth
What Anthony found on that map drawn in 1872, with the help of a magnifying glass, was the place of Rio Claro’s birth, which was then only a single building surrounded by jungle.
Recorded on that map, with an ink pen held in a cartographer’s long-stilled hand, were the words “Halfway House”—a location you could only get to by bridle trail from Savannah Grande on the way to the Bande-de-l’Est (east strip)—Mayaro/Manzanilla).
But if there was a starting point to the story of Rio Claro, it would be Augustin Crame, brigadier general in the Spanish corps of engineers, who was sent to the West Indies and Central America to report on the number and conditions of fortifications and arms in the Spanish colonies.
He is recorded as visiting, between 1774 and 1779, Margarita, Guiana, Cumana, Maracaibo, Santa Marta-Rio Hacha, Cartegena de Indias, Nicaragua, Omoa, Campeche, Yucatan, Merida-La Grita, and sites in Trinidad, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Panama, Mexico, New Granada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba and Honduras.
According to Anthony’s research, Crame and engineer Juan de Castilla are the ones responsible for place names we know today: El Cerro del Aripo, El Cerro del Tucuche, Rio del Ortoire, Rio de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, Sangre Chiquito, Vega de Oropouche and Caigual.
And it was they who, while surveying the Nariva area, mapped and named the water course El Rio Claro, or clear water.
That name stayed, along with many others, after the islands’ seizure in 1797 by British General Sir Ralph Abercromby, who drafted Captain Frederick Mallet of the Royal Engineers (surveyors) to produce a map of the island.
Mallet’s map in 1797 is among the oldest known to exist, and is based on an earlier map dating to around 1790, from the time of Don Jose Maria Chacon, the last Spanish governor.
Half a century more would pass before British governor Lord Harris assigned his chief surveyor, St Luce D’Abadie, to cut a road linking Princes Town (then the Mission of Savanna Grande) to the settlement of Mayaro, where French planters had settled as part of the Cedula of Population.
History records that D’Abadie began the work in March 1850 and did not finish until far into the following year, 1851, starting in Monkey Town (named after the howler monkeys, since displaced by development) and cutting a trail for 16 miles, about half the distance to Mayaro, before the crew took a break, and built a rest house. There, they stayed before pushing on.
The Naparima/
Mayaro Road journey
So the next time you make that trip to Mayaro along the bumpy Naparima/Mayaro Road, consider this account of the Mayaro Trace from the 1800s: “Having had a good night’s rest, the next question is how to return. Probably you will prefer another route. There is one across the island to Princes Town, known as the Mayaro Trace.
“Turning your back to the police station (in Mayaro) and your face westward ho! You recross the Ortoire, this time by a good bridge, and along a new road into the Trace. Less than a mile and you are in high woods, primeval forest it might be termed, so unfrequented is it, so lonely and so romantic.
“Here the sound of your horses’ tread will send the startled game flying out of the cloistered recesses of this Cathedral of Nature, for it is a grand hunting country. The native sportsmen, who make quite a business of it, start on Friday evening, returning on Sunday laden with the sports of the chase.
“Here, too, even more than on the Manzanilla Road, caution will have to mark the guarded way, for you are journeying along a Trace, not a carriage-road. Midway between Bande de lEst and Savanna Grande you will be glad to dismount at the Queens House, where you will bless the thoughtful benevolence of a paternal Government, which shows such consideration for the weary.
“It is a rude sort of building, however, and you will have to be your own caterer, or you will fare badly, for there is no one to do it for you... A few more hours after this halt will bring you to Princes Town, where you may easily get to San Fernando.”
The Halfway House was located in the Caparo Valley, said Anthony, an area where the land was developed into some of the richest cocoa plantations in the country, and where the nucleus of the village was formed near the banks of the Rio Claro (which rambles through Trinidad’s forested south-east quadrant before emptying into the Atlantic as the Ortoire).
And as cocoa became king in the 1900s, development accelerated, with the Trinidad Government Railway pushing the tracks east, to Tabaquite, and planters of Gran Couva and Brasso petitioning the colonial government to extend the railway deeper into the Caparo Valley. That line eventually made it to present-day Rio Claro, but not before that feat of engineering (Knollys Tunnel) allowed the train through that ridge in 1898.
The train rolled into the town on the morning of Tuesday, September 1, 1914, bringing Governor George Ruthven le Hunte and dignitaries to toast its arrival, marking the day the village became connected to the rest of Trinidad. The TGR operated a passenger and cargo service until 1965. By then, Rio Claro had developed to the point where its river no longer ran clear.
NOTE: Michael Anthony is not much younger than the history he has helped preserve for our benefit. He turns 93 years old next month.