Losing his mother in a vehicular accident at one month old created a void in Steven Boodoo’s life that he had tried to fill.
His family migrated to the Bahamas but as he grew older, Boodoo wanted to reconnect with his mother’s past.
And although he was warned about the dangers of living in Trinidad and Tobago, Boodoo returned to the land of his birth and the place his mother, Carmela Mokool, spent her last moments.
Relatives said Boodoo was patriotic and wanted to live and work in Trinidad. But it was here his life was taken in 2017, at 27 years old.
On January 30, 2017, Boodoo telephoned his father, Ronald Boodoo, in the Bahamas to say he was going to Port of Spain to meet an attorney regarding a property.
And when he did not contact his father, and other relatives, later that evening his family contacted the police.
Five days later, Boodoo’s decaying body was discovered by a group of hikers, hanging from a tree in the Blanchisseuse forest.
Police said the body was found hanging from a piece of rope, inside a body bag, with the feet bound. Boodoo’s identification card was found nearby.
His father returned to Trinidad to identify his son’s remains.
An autopsy performed at Forensic Science Centre, St James, found the cause of death to be asphyxiation. The pathologist stated the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and samples were taken for further testing.
Police have no motive for the killing, and no suspects have been arrested. His relatives are still waiting on answers.
Angry and heartbroken
Boodoo’s aunt, Sharon Fouche, says the family was clueless as to why anyone would want to murder her nephew, who was trying to make a life in the once peace-loving island nation.
Fouche, who lives in the US, spoke with the Express recently.
She said, “It is hard to believe that it has been four years since my nephew, Steven Boodoo, was murdered in Trinidad.
“It was January 30, 2017 when we received that devastating call that he was missing. I held on to hope, but knew that ‘missing’ in Trinidad always foreshadows the worst— something his dad reminded me of on that frightening day.
“On February 4, he was found, and the grief and shock of those events will always remain. The worst part will always be the unanswered questions—why did it happen; how much did he suffer before he took his final breath; who did this to him; and will this ever be resolved.”
Fouche said her family returned to Trinidad, following Boodoo’s murder, seeking answers, but found none and returned to their homes hopeless, angry and heartbroken.
Boodoo was a simple man who wanted to make a better life for himself and the people around him, she said, adding: “I can only say that Steven was the most decent human being I have ever met.
“He was generous, humble, kind, loving, and caring. He never swore when he spoke to me—and never drank or smoked.
“He was quiet and shy, and was not the kind of person to go to parties, etc. He had a sense of humour, and loved teasing me about the coconuts and other Trini food I was missing living in the States.”
Punish criminals
Fouche said her nephew was the only legacy his mother had left behind.
“We thought we would have him forever—because, of course, he was the most precious and only legacy left behind from his mom, Carmela, to us. We never knew we would only have him for only 27 years, but those years were the greatest treasure to me and to my family. Steven inspired me to be the best version of myself,” she said.
She said her family had pleaded with Boodoo not to return to Trinidad, but he insisted as he wanted to find the missing pieces of his life.
“He had a love for Trinidad because that was the birth country of his mother. For him, Trinidad was filled with all the missing pieces he could gather of her—photos, mementos and memories of her from friends and family,” she said.
His last week alive was spent renovating his family’s old home. He had bought a new car and was searching for a job.
Fouche said she was not satisfied with the police investigation into her nephew’s death, and she was still hopeful the case would be solved.
“My family has never healed from this—and we still hope that answers will come one day. I know it will help bring some peace and closure. I guess we have learned to walk with the frustration of not knowing—but we find it more difficult each year to think of only the good memories. I still pray for this case to be solved, so that we can find peace,” she said.
Fouche appealed to citizens to put pressure on the Government to implement “stricter laws” to punish criminals. She said more needs to be done in the fight against crime.
The Express contacted investigators in the Steven Boodoo case, but they too were searching for answers.
Four years later, the results of tests on samples taken from the body have not been returned, the Express learned.