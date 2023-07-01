THE HAPPIEST ENDING

Five-year-old Jenysa Alleyne has been found alive - sitting on the banks of the Carapo River.
The child went missing at around 5pm on Friday, triggering a desperate search by villagers, fire officers and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team.
Jenysa is autistic and cannot speak.
That search ended at around 7.50am when team leader Vallence Rambharat spotted the little girl sitting on the banks of the river, six miles from her home.
"We saw her drenched. She was close to the sea. I couldn't believe it. I grabbed her and passed by the police station and then to her mother," he said.
Rambharat said it is believed that Jenysa slipped into the river at the back of the family's Erin home and was washed away.
The river empties into the sea on Trinidad's south coast.
Jenysa's mother, Marina Murray, screamed on hearing the news.
"Her prayers were answered. She held on to her little girl and didn't want to let do," a relative said.