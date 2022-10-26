The Hilltop Hermit

Before he began wearing a crown of iron rods, and walking the streets in a crocus bag skirt, Lennox Maloney was a gifted metalworker employed on the Caricom jetty, in Port of Spain.
He had a wife and three children, friends and family, making his life in St Margaret’s Village, Claxton Bay, taking jobs fabricating and welding intricate designs.
Then came untreated mental health problems, and a separation from society. To hear his deep and thoughtful opinions about life and spirituality and the purpose of everything was to listen to a man talking on a different realm, said people who knew him.
His “normal life” he would abandon, to take his children into the forests on Trinidad’s north coast to become members of the Earth People, a religious movement of believers who went unclothed, and lived off the land.
Maloney’s wife and her brother would go in search of the children, to rescue and return them to South Trinidad, where they would thrive, and later migrate to the United States, without him.
That’s because Maloney never really returned.
When the Earth People movement disbanded in the ’90s, he found his way back to his home village—but not to his home, or his job.
Instead, he found his solitude and purpose in a place that he remembered playing in as a child.
It was on a hilltop in St Margaret’s, the highest spot in the entire area, on the coast overlooking the Gulf of Paria.
It was built in the early days of the Second World War, a solid concrete-cast lookout that was manned by soldiers of the US military.
Its sole purpose was spotting German U-Boats sneaking into the Gulf to attack and destroy merchant vessels and warships of the Allied Forces fuelling at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery that was vital to the war effort in this part of the world.
The lookout was part of a network set up along coastlines, with at least three others, in La Brea, Granville, and Point Lisas, still standing.
There was a tunnel linking Maloney’s lookout to a bunker that stored the munitions for the guns meant to be used in the event the facility came under attack.
The bunker also stored the gas masks and charcoal filters.
It’s true size was only known in the 1960s when the land around it was excavated to create the IDC Industrial Estate.
The village came to call it “hat man” hole, no doubt a corruption of the name Captain Charles Hartman, who, according to deceased historian/researcher Angelo Bissessarsingh, was an English captain who was stationed at Pointe-a-Pierre, and died by suicide after learning he would be sent back to Britain and stripped of his rank.
“Days after he was reported missing, his body was found inside the bunker, hanging from a length of rope. Hartman, a career soldier, was unable to face the humiliation associated with military demotion, so he opted to take his own life,” recorded Bissessarsingh.
Maloney likely did not know all of this history, but a more perfect place this hermit could not find.
He could defend it on every side. And no one would be interested in claiming it.
The roof of the lookout is of concrete, the walls a foot thick, the entire thing built to withstand a blast, the British steel of such high quality that there is not even a speck of rust 80-something years later.
Early on, he would collect and dry calabash, to be made into containers and bowls, and gourds that he would sell on a walk to the San Fernando public market and back.
Later, he would only leave the place when there was nothing left to eat, helping himself to the fruits and banana on surrounding land, sometimes pilfering from supermarkets and village shops, sometimes asking neighbours for a cup of sugar, or oil, or a Vienna sausage, his food cooked on fireside on a spot where once a sentry stood with binoculars looking for the killer submarines.
But Maloney’s eccentricity was accepted by the village, who remember him most for the bits of metal he would go about collecting and hauling back to the lookout, some of which he wore, including his metal crown over a bandanna-covered bald head that was once dreadlocked.
So reclusive was Maloney that when they stopped seeing him months ago, no one thought to check. His wife by then was four years’ deceased, and his children far away. The brother-in-law who saved his children from the Earth People life had tried helping, but could not reconnect. Maybe he was in hospital, or had just walked away, the neighbours thought.
Skeletal remains found
Divali is the reason Maloney was found last Saturday.
A man who went in search of bamboo, on which to place his deyas, climbed the hill to the spot that villagers know as the “Old Gun Bunker”.
He looked in the building and found the skeleton. It was on the floor, covered in a blanket. The person had been dead for months, the District Medical Officer suggested.
The people who entered the lookout that day also discovered what Maloney had been up to these past years.
He had built his own jig and used it to bend and plait the wires and metal rods into shares that he used to build a space saver, and an entire bed frame. Some of the shaped pieces he used to decorate the steel beams, creating geometric designs across the loophole in the lookout.
“Rastafari is Jahovah God” he had scrawled onto a wall of the place he claimed.
Maloney was in his 70s.
NOTE: Maloney’s family visited the St Margaret’s Police Station yesterday to lay claim to his remains. Due to the degree of decomposition, it may take DNA matching for there to be legally satisfying proof it is him.
