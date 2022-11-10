NINETY-EIGHT people have been charged with murder this year.
Of the 98 charged, 75 of these homicides were committed in 2022. This means of the 523 murders so far for the year, an estimated 14 per cent resulted in charges.
According to the police statistics, 15 of those charged were for murders committed in 2021, and the other eight related to matters solved by the Cold Case Unit of the TTPS for homicides committed over the last five years.
This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob during an interview with the Express yesterday.
As of press time yesterday, the murder count stood at 523.
This is currently the third highest murder tally in the country’s history; and with over a month left for the year, many citizens have expressed concern that this year’s toll may eventually surpass 2008’s 550 murders.
The second highest number of murders, to date, was recorded in 2019, with 539 murders.
Jacob noted the Police Service had increased patrols in several hotspot communities, which had already seen some success, with reductions in the number of murders being reported in these areas.
Additionally, he also noted the Homicide Bureau was doing tremendous work in apprehending suspects linked to homicides.
Up to Tuesday night, three people had been charged with the murders of Korey Clarke, 30, and Samantha Patrick, 31. Clarke and Patrick were gunned down at their home at Aboud Circular, Dundonald Hill, St James, on October 27.
They died while shielding their seven-month-old daughter, who was sleeping on the same bed. The toddler was unharmed.
Jacob noted these arrests, and others for the year, were a result of the TTPS’ focus on a scientific approach to policing.
“We are treating with the scientific aspect of policing very seriously, and are continuously working to improve the skills of our officers, as well as the technology available to them.
“For instance, the whole aspect of ballistics is playing a very important part in assisting homicide investigators in crossing the threshold of building prima-facie cases which our investigators can bring to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC).
“There are at least 15 matters this year alone where persons were charged from ballistics results. So this is an important part of our process.
“The Ballistic Recovery Department was only commissioned last year, and we have several officers who have graduated from the Firearm and Toolmark Examination Programme conducted at the Special Evidence Recovery Unit, Camp Cumuto, Wallerfield.
“This has led us to test firearms seized, and see if they can be linked to other reports of shootings, woundings and homicides.
Training for officers
“Furthermore, we have officers at the Forensic Science Centre (in Federation Park) who have received training as it relates to DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) linkages. There have been a few successes in this department so far, but we are hoping to maximise this over the coming months. So the scientific effort is helping tremendously. And of course, the training that our investigators are receiving, and will continue receiving,” Jacob explained.
Part of this training process included a “retirees summit” which was launched this week, where veteran detectives and investigators were brought to train and share their experiences with younger officers in the TTPS. This summit was launched on Monday and is continuing throughout the week.
In October, the Sunday Express reported that 2022 may end with 585 murders—potentially the highest number of reported murders in the history of Trinidad and Tobago, if measures are not taken to address the increased crime rates.
This forecast was based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Dr Randy Seepersad, based on statistics acquired from the TTPS Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019 to predict values up to 2030.