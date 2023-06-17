The Palo Seco jaguar never existed, Minister of Agriculture Kazim Hosein has said.
He said an extensive investigation was conducted by a joint team of ministry employees and police officers into sightings of the animal in Palo Seco last week.
But no evidence was found to confirm the reports, he said yesterday.
Hosein said, “When I heard of this so-called jaguar, I reached out to the person, I will not call his name, and he said he is a hunter and he said he was looking for the jaguar. All of a sudden they find the jaguar and it attacking dogs and people. All of that is false.”
He said a special team was assigned to investigate the reports but uncovered no evidence to support the claims. He said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was also involved in the search.
“A team was sent out and they spent days and nights looking for this jaguar and every time they find something they saying the jaguar moved to another location. The jaguar never existed,” Hosein told the Express.
Jaguars were being brought into the country illegally but they were not loose, roaming around and attacking people, he noted. The wild cats were captured and taken to the Emperor Valley Zoo, where they were being cared for, he said.
“There are three jaguars in the zoo right now. They were captured, I went myself with the conservator to make sure that the jaguar is at the zoo,” he added.
Hosein appealed to citizens to report any sightings of wild and exotic animals to the ministry. He pleaded with people engaged in the illegal trade of animals to desist.
“They come with diseases also, a lot of things coming with them. They come through different ports, the country is trying its best. We have a lot of game wardens all over the country, we just took on about 300 and something, so it is happening and we are trying to curb this,” he said.