FORENSIC pathologist Dr Eastlyn McDonald-Burris will on Monday be called as a witness in the murder trial against two men charged with the brutal killing of six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006.
McDonald-Burris was the pathologist who carried out the autopsy on Luke’s body after it was found in an abandoned cane field on the morning of March 28, 2006, two days after he went missing from his Orange Valley Road, Couva home.
The child died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a cane stalk, allegedly by two teenagers – Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo.
Mitchell and Chatoo, now 28 and 30 years old, respectively, are currently on trial before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.
The trial started three weeks ago and 18 witnesses have testified so far.
For the past few hearings, the judge placed a limited gag on members of the media, restraining them from reporting the evidence of two witnesses – Avinash Baboolal and Arvis Pradeep – until their testimonies were completed.
Baboolal’s evidence came to an end last Wednesday, followed by that of Pradeep yesterday.
As a result, the judge lifted the restriction allowing reporters once again to make public the evidence of the two men and other witnesses yet to be called.
In his evidence, Baboolal testified that on the evening of March 26, 2006, he, Mitchell, Chatoo, Pradeep, Luke and some other children from the area decided to go fishing in a river close to the cane field.
The route to the river was through the cane field itself, but while walking along a footpath in the field, Chatoo told other members of the group to stop, before he and Mitchell changed direction and led Luke into another area of the field.
Baboolal, who was 17 at the time, said as he waited along the track with the other children, he heard a loud squeal.
“It sounded like when somebody put on a microphone,” he said.
A few minutes later, Mitchell and Chatoo then emerged from the area, with Chatoo informing Baboolal that “Sean was taking a poop and he will go home after”.
At that point, Mitchell stated he (Mitchell) was no longer going by the river since he had decided to go back home. Mitchell walked off in the direction from where he came and the other boys continued on their journey to the river.
It was only after they all returned and Baboolal went home later in the evening, he was called out by someone in the area and asked whether Luke was there.
However, he informed the individual Luke was at his own home.
The following day when word spread that Luke was missing, Baboolal said he and some other people from the area began searching for the boy. All that time, he never informed anyone, including the child’s mother, where he was last seen.
Baboolal was interviewed by police on March 29, the day after the body was found and it was only then, for the first time, he informed anyone about what had transpired on the afternoon of March 26.
Pradeep’s evidence was similar in nature but there were also a number of conflicting elements to what Baboolal had earlier testified.
For instance, Pradeep agreed that the group was on their way to fish and that Luke was taken into another area of the cane field off the track. However, he said, Luke and Mitchell were actually present when they continued on their journey to the river.
Both men were cross-examined by attorneys for the accused who questioned their sexual orientation.
While Baboolal said he had a girlfriend at the time, he refused to reveal any information on her identity.
Pradeep insisted he “do not like little Indian boys or little Negro boys”.
Like Baboolal, he too did not inform anyone from the area when last he saw Luke until he was detained by police and questioned after the discovery of the body.
Following the interview and his statement recorded, Pradeep was taken to the cane field by homicide investigators but admitted, under cross-examination by attorney Kelston Pope, he did not point out the area where Luke was allegedly taken by Chatoo and Mitchell because he “could not remember”.
Pradeep said he considered Baboolal to be a good friend but denied they had hatched a plan to not reveal to anyone what had actually taken place with Luke on the evening he went missing, or who was involved in his death.
Pope and attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Randall Raphael, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez are appearing for the two accused, while Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith appear on behalf of the State.