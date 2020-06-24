Prominent criminal attorney, Kenneth Foster QC, died at his home in St Lucia last Thursday.
Foster, 89, had been ailing for some time, relatives said.
Foster is well known in Trinidad and Tobago having participated in several prominent cases in the 1960s and 1970s, including the famous Abdul Malik trial.
Foster represented murder accused Malik also known as Michael de Freitas and Michael X. This trial captured not just local attention but made international news since the victim, Gale Ann Benson, was the daughter of an English Conservative MP.
The case was the subject of VS Naipaul’s novel Guerrillas as well as an expanded essay, “Michael X and the Black Power Killings in Trinidad”.
Foster was also former Attorney General of St Lucia and acted as prime minister on several occasions. He also served as Minister of Communication and Works and was also leader of St Lucia Labour Party. As MP he represented the constituencies of Ans la Raye and Canaries.
President of the St Lucia Bar association, Renee St Rose, described Foster as a legend in the legal profession and “most impactful criminal bar lawyer we ever had.”
He was remembered as a “superb lawyer” and “great orator”.