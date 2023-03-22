A PRIVATE funeral service was held last evening for retired justice Lennox Deyalsingh, who died at age 97.
The service was held at Belgroves Funeral Home and Crematorium, Trincity, and attended by those closest to him.
Deyalsingh succumbed, on Sunday, to complications associated with the Covid-19 virus.
He was also the uncle of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Retired justice Deyalsingh, who long presided in the civil and criminal courts, was also a national awardee and the chairman of the commission appointed, in 1997, to enquire into the processes involved in the award of contracts for the Piarco Airport expansion project.
He was the father of Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh.
In a WhatsApp exchange with the Express, on Monday, Deyalsingh said his father was known as a “no-nonsense judge, tough on criminals often giving the maximum sentences in the Assizes”.
Justice Deyalsingh was born in Guaico, Sangre Grande, and later moved to Caroni where his family owned a shop. That family business was then moved to Curepe.
He married Mona Roopnarinesingh and the couple had three children—Vashti Stephenson, Nalini Deyalsingh and Dr Varma Deyalsingh. Roopnarinesingh passed away in 2017.
Deyalsingh said his father worked in civil service before entering Lincolns Inn in the United Kingdom to pursue law.
He recalled that his father spoke out against government’s abuse of power, and in the case of demolition of squatters’ shacks brought on by former St Augustine MP John Humphrey. “He was critical of the government action,” he said.
He added, “The attorney general, at the time, Russell Martineau, tried to censor him and the Law Association came out in support for Deyalsingh and the importance of maintaining the independence of the Judiciary,” he said.
In 2002, justice Deyalsingh was appointed by Patrick Manning to head a Commission of Enquiry into the Elections and Boundaries Commission. And when his son was awarded the Humming Bird Gold Medal for rendering loyal and devoted service in the field of medicine and psychiatry in 2018, Justice Deyalsingh was at his side beaming with pride.