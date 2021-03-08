She is known as the mother of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, but Diane Seukeran has made her own contribution to the political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.
In fact, Al-Rawi is a third-generation Parliamentarian. His grandfather, Lionel Seukeran, also served in Parliament under the Democratic Labour Party (DLP).
His mother served then as Member of Parliament for San Fernando West in the People’s National Movement (PNM) government from 2002 to 2007.
And long before that, Seukeran held the position as head of the South Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, lobbying for a better and richer San Fernando.
Seukeran was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
And in 2007, the PNM selected Junia Regrello as the candidate for San Fernando.
And although she was no longer actively involved in the politics, Seukeran continues to work behind the scenes meeting, giving advice and assistance to people who turn to her.
In a recent interview with the Express Seukeran said, “I went on a wonderful holiday. I demitted office in 2007, after that very hectic period, I relaxed. I enjoyed my grandchildren, I have five and two adopted. I am getting back to know them. I went on to enjoy my life and soon found that I am not one of those people to stay quiet. I need to be active and more I importantly…I think this is having grown up in a house in which both parents and my sisters were so heavily involved in one form or the other of social and cultural work that the people of san Fernando continue to turn to me for help, advice, assistance and I continued to use the contact levels I had acquired over the many years, not only in politics, but after many years of service to help as many people as I can.”
Admitting that the “morass and bureaucracy of government” had prevented her from assisting many people as a Member of Parliament, Seukeran said she was now in a position to do more.
Proud mother
And when her son expressed interest in politics, Seukeran said, she shared her experience, knowledge and expertise.
But he was determined, she said, and as any good mother Seukeran gave her blessings.
“So Faris decided that he wanted to help the country at this particular point in time. He was determined and like any supportive mother would, when Faris decided that this is the path that he wanted to take I tried to do the very best to help him along the way. I was in the middle of it,” she said.
And when he was selected by the PNM screening committee as the candidate for San Fernando West, Seukeran was overjoyed.
“As any parent, we are tied closely to our children and we nurture them to become constructive adults and to move on with their lives and when our children do grow up and become constructive and go one with their lives as man and woman and get married and have their own children and career path you become just an aspect of their life,” she said.
But Seukeran became an integral part of her son’s life as she served as a mentor, confidante and supporter. She would be seen at his side at walkabouts, political meetings and polling stations.
“I am very fortunate having a son in politics, coming as I do from the background that I have and the experience that I have to be able to share this moment of his life…because it is a revolving door to be able to in whatever way I can render assistance and understand what he is about what he is attempting to achieve and to assist him in any way I can. That is a unique opportunity that I have,” she said.
Al Rawi was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for San Fernando West in the 2020 general election.
San Fernando Waterfront Project
Proud of her son’s achievement as San Fernando West MP, Seukeran said he was able to achieve what many politics before him had only dreamed of, including herself.
The San Fernando Waterfront project, she said, was conceptualised 25 years ago, when she was heavily involved in the business sector.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Al Rawi turned the sod to launch the billion dollar project last year, with phase one – the Lady Hailes Avenue widening project.
Seukeran said, “Faris achieved what neither Patrick (Manning) nor I nor Carolyn (Seepersad-Bachan) nor any other MP was able to achieve and that was to get the San Fernando Waterfront Development project started. The way this new generation approach things is what we have not been able to do. This is their time this is not our time and it is really a joy for me.”
Seukeran called on the nation to look beyond race in politics and to work together for a better home in the future.