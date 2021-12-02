WHEN Emmanuel Brown was a child, his view of the world extended no further than the distance he could walk, run, or ride a bicycle.
The son of hill rice farmers living at Watts Trace, Brothers Road, Tabaquite, Brown, born in 1918, was raised on provisions and porridge, hoeing the fields alongside siblings and parents who worked in cocoa plantations that were then as important as the sugar cane crop.
Brown didn’t squander his chance at Sisters Road Anglican Primary School, and used that bicycle to set off to make his own life, when he was old enough.
He got a job picking cocoa at $3 a day, then as a fitter on the great Navet water pipeline-laying project, at $30 a fortnight.
But the moment that changed his life came during a visit to the Brothers Train Station, then an important terminal between Jerningham Junction, Chaguanas and Rio Claro.
“A railway station master, Mr Noriega, called me over and asked if I wanted a job. I said yes. And right there I became a scale man, weighing the produce that people were bringing to the station on their donkey carts to sell,” said Brown during an interview with the Express.
When we spoke with Brown, he was a month shy of his 96th birthday, and the oldest surviving employee of Trinidad Government Railway (TGR).
The TGR, between 1876-1968, laid down 170 kilometres of line that extended from Port of Spain to Sangre Grande, Rio Claro and Siparia, creating a transportation network that railway men will tell you moved people and cargo far more efficiently than what exists today.
Final trip
Brown would stay with the TGR until it folded, moving through the ranks to retire as an Assistant Master Guard. He travelled every metre of that rail line and remembers every significant moment, including the famed last train to San Fernando on August 30, 1965.
A video of the locomotive’s final trip, produced by railway historian/researcher Glen Beadon and available on YouTube, captures Brown standing outside the train in Port of Spain, examining the tickets of passengers lucky enough to be on that final run.
Brown would also work as a porter at the Penal railway station before getting a letter asking him to report to Port of Spain.
“I was told there I would be a brakeman. My job was to turn a big wheel (on an individual carriage) to slow the train when it was coming in to the (terminal) platform. I was a big man, tall and strong, so I could do that job easy,” he said.
Brown, who has worn a beard all through his life, said he earned a promotion to a guard, supervising the embarking and disembarking of passengers, with the duty of signalling to the engine driver, with a lantern, when it was safe to set off.
It was a time when the TGR uniform was as sharp as that of a military man, with Brown supervising his train in cap and black jacket with big silver buttons shined with “Brasso” to match the sheen of his leather shoes, lily-white handkerchief hanging rakishly from back pocket.
By then, he was a taken man, having attended a christening in Chaguanas (in buffed white shoes and grey suit) where he met and wooed Stephanie Llanos, becoming father to her five children and with whom he lived until her death in May 2011 at age 89.
A sixth child would be born and all would share memories of a father often away from home and riding the rails, but providing everything they needed to be content.
Stories of a lifetime
And what stories he would return with.
About the man who came home to find his wife with another man and killed her before lying on the track and being cut in half by the steel wheels of the 6.30 a.m. train out of Port of Spain.
“The engine driver saw him and blowing the horn and tried to stop. I looked out to see him. He had thrown himself on the track. I will never forget that. One (severed) leg in a dungaree pants. He died with his boots on,” Brown told the Express.
And of approaching the Princes Town railway station located in a valley which he remembered being called Marjorie’s Bottom, to see smoke coming from the Chinese shop set on fire by arsonists hired by a woman who would later be imprisoned for her crime.
Of allowing those who couldn’t afford it to sneak onto the train and buying tickets for others, and of the last train to San Fernando in ‘65.
“That was an exciting, joyful day. The train was packed to capacity. People were all on the footboard, but you couldn’t tell anybody anything that day. You just had to take it easy, so I told the driver (Weston Rock) look for my lantern signal. Green mean it safe to go, red mean stop. And that is how we did it. It was almost night time when we reached.”
Of Mr Heru, the basket seller, who missed the steam train and had to run after it as it gasped out of the San Pedro train stop.
“I heard the fella saying stop! The engine driver slowed and I leaned out, held on to Mr Heru’s hand and pulled him inside. But the train didn’t go ten feet when Mr Heru died right there, leaning against me, from a heart attack. The fellas who were with me disappear one time! I had to carry Heru all the way to Jerningham Junction, and back to Rio Claro to the mortuary. By that time, the whole line knew and people kept peeping in to see every time the train stopped.”
And of that day back in the 50s when he left on a special train to collect cargo in Cunupia, a man short, and got two fingers of his left hand crushed as he connected two wagons.
“I told the station master, I get damaged, boy. He look at my hand and nearly fainted. Plenty blood. He said if I wanted to go to the San Fernando Hospital. I said no, Port of Spain. I remembering getting in a taxi, lighting a cigarette, and on that trip the driver kept looking at me.
I thought he would crash. I told him drive, boy! Talk about pain! But I stood strong, and when the doctor came and start stitching, I grab Nurse Stephens, who was fanning me. I hook her around the waist and hold on.”
Fit as a fiddle
Brown worked for 27 years in the TGR before the government decided the railway was not worth it.
He found work as a foreman on a State housing project in Piarco, before coming full circle, and moving into the abandoned old station master’s house overlooking what was once the Brothers Railway Station, where he returned to planting the land.
He later moved to Siparia to be closer to the children (Polina and Angela) who helped care for him.
And it is there that we interviewed Brown that day in 2014.
David Emmanuel Brown lived until age 98, his family told us this week.
That feisty spirit was intact till the day he died from a heart attack during the Christmas of 2016.
Said a daughter: “That day he had come back from the doctor for a slight pain. His son had to go to the pharmacy to get some medication, and when he was leaving daddy said ‘I am as fit as a fiddle man!’. While no one was there, he passed away. As quiet as that. But his memory was intact. He lived, until the day he died.”
NOTE: Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com