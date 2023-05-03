The Lonely Couple

IN the final decades of the 1800s, one of those transatlantic ships arrived at Nelson Island to disgorge a cargo of “coolies” who had accepted the trip over from India, to work the Trinidad plantations, enriching the European ruling class.
Among the indentured on the passenger manifest was a man the immigration records keeper would list by his single name—Jacktoo, likely a mangling of his actual name, Jagtoo.
Newly christened Jacktoo would be assigned to the Perseverance Estate in Central Trinidad, where he and his wife found favour with the colonial overseer.
So when their child was born, the Scottish folks donated their surname.
And that is how the Prentice family of pure-bred, jhandi-planting, pooja-holding, Hindu Indians came to be.
One of the descendants, Vernon Prentice, broke with the tradition of the cane farming and took a job as a police officer in San Fernando.
It opened the door for his son to pursue higher education—Gary Prentice doing well enough to become an auditor at Caroni (1975) Ltd, where he would go on to do a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, Master’s degrees in agriculture and rural development, and a doctorate in the field.
He was senior enough to be granted a company house, and settled in with his family in a sprawling home at the dead end of a Palmiste palm-lined road at Cedar Hill Village, near Princes Town, in 1991.
This property is why nutrition specialist Dr Gary Prentice became the unlikely custodian of a slave owner’s grave.
Prentice told us that soon after moving in and surveying the Cedar Hill place, he began finding evidence of those there before him.
He found the beams from the barrack houses of the indentured, evidence of the corral in which the horses and beasts of burden were kept, and bottles and pottery shards.
And in a tangle of vegetation near his home, were scattered, the firebricks from the foundations of a grand house that once stood on the hill, giving the owner an unimpeded view of the surrounding lands, the Central Range, and the Gulf of Paria.
Prentice said: “When I first came, the property was surrounded by sugarcane. And every season, when the crop was harvested, you would have a view of a tomb that was in a cane field. Everybody from the village knew it was there. It was much talked about. But no one knew who it belonged to.”
Prentice said he took note of the inscription on the tomb, but never ventured to research who were the people buried beneath.
He also observed that, every year until about 1999-2000, a group of “white people” would come to the tomb to pay homage, but who never interacted with the village people.
Some years ago, Prentice, with the assistance of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, cleared the State land around the gravesite, constructed a concrete walkway, and lined it with citrus trees.
The intention was for the site to be one of the tourist attractions of Princes Town, a place that has seen multiple layers of historical atrocities that began with decimation of the settlement of the First Peoples who once occupied the highest hill in the area, and continued with African slaves and indentured Indians, whose graves sites we will never know.
However, the slave planter’s daughter made sure he would be remembered into perpetuity.
The inscription on the tomb reads:
Sacred to the memory of William Holmes Esquire, who died July 13, 1839, aged 69 years
And Anne, his wife, who died April 12, 1832, aged 64 years.
This stone is erected by their only surviving daughter, Mrs William R Johnston.
In testimony of filial affection and regard for her parents.
Cedar Hill, Trinidad 1841
Scotsman William Holmes, enters the records as a Deputy Clerk of Council during the trial of Thomas Picton, British military officer and governor of Trinidad, who went on trial in London, in 1806, for torturing a mix-raced 13-year-old girl on the island.
Holmes is also mentioned as being a captain in the Third West India Regiment, infantry units of the British Army stationed in the colonies from as early as 1795. He was also the treasurer disbursing funds from the military chests.
And because of a book called the Accounts of Slave Compensation Claims, printed back in 1837, we also know how many slaves were on the Cedar Hill Estate at the time of Emancipation, and how much money he got in return for setting them free—18 enslaved humans, for which he was compensated £874.
And Mrs William R Johnston was also likely the wife of Fullarton Estate slave owner William Robinson Johnston who was compensated the disturbingly specific sum of £2,415, 12 shillings and five pennies.
Of course, the Holmes estate would carry on through their daughter and her connections, and the toil of the indentured and freed Africans, remaining under unbroken cultivation into the 20th century.
The mighty Tate and Lyle of London purchased and took control of much of the industry in the 1930s and 40s, before Caroni (1975) Ltd was formed post-Independence.
The sugar crop, harvest and production ended with the closure of Caroni in 2003.
The slave owner’s tomb is now a monument to the island’s plantation history.
And Dr Prentice will be watching over it, awaiting the return of the descendants.