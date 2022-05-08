The lost love letter to Trinidad

Rolf Christoffersen was a sailor in the Norweigan navy, and he spent World War II as a gunner aboard a ship moving cargo around the Atlantic Ocean.
His vessel , the MS Balla, would sometimes be part of a convoy, accompanied by battleships of the Allied Forces protecting the merchant shipping crucial to resupplying Europe as it fought the Nazis.
Among Christoffersen's ports of call was Tembladora, Chaguaramas, Trinidad.
Here was the Alcoa Steamship Company operating a bauxite (aluminium ore) transhipment point.
The ore was destined for the great war factories of the US to build the machines that would ultimately allow the Allies to prevail.
This Chaguaramas visit was the reason why Christoffersen's pregnant wife Virginia, from her home in New Jersey, used this Trinidad address when she mailed a love letter to her husband in May of 1945.
The letter never arrived.
The shipping logs of the MS Balla reveal that Christoffersen's ship docked on May 4, and sailed for New York six days later.
So the letter was stamped "return to sender".
That letter became the subject of an international love story, because in 2017, at the house the Christoffersens once occupied in New Jersey, the new owners found the unopened letter within the walls while renovating.
It read in part: …"I was dreaming of you so I thought I'd write a little love letter to my favourite pin-up boy. Are you lonesome for me as I for you...I'm not a bit worried (about the pregnancy) though – I just feel happy and proud to be carrying the baby of the person I love the most in the world”
The family that found the letter put the internet to good use.
Within days, they had tracked down Rolf Christoffersen's son, also named Rolf, in California, gave him a call and passed on the letter. Christoffersen, 66, called his father, who was then 96 and still very much alive, and read the letter to him over the phone.
The letter read:“I love you Rolf, as I love the warm sun, and that is what you are to my life, the sun about which everything revolves for me”.
Virginia Christoffersen died in 2011.
"I was so surprised after all these years. I was very happy to find out that a letter like that existed. I am still very emotional," the senior Christoffersen told CNN.
"It's Mother's Day and reading her words reminded me just what a wonderful person she was and how much she loved us," her son said, through tears.
