AT LEAST SEVEN cascades tumble off the south face of Trinidad’s Central Range near the hilltop village of Brasso Venado.
You will likely never get the chance to see these watercourses because it takes a bushman with sharp cutlass and plenty courage to push through kilometres of forest, and undergrowth taller than the average person.
But there was a time when wide footpaths snaked to some of these falls which served as playground, bath, laundry and lovers rendezvous for the people living and working the nearby 19th century cocoa plantations that replaced the high woods.
One plantation, the Chorro Estate at the end of Lee Mong Road, Tabaquite, sprawled at the base of the hills, where there was once a great house, overseer quarters, support buildings, and barrack houses for the Venezuelan and up-the-islands migrants, and the cocoa panyols of Amerindian lineage.
Chorro (Spanish for stream or cascade) had the advantage of being within a few kilometres of a national transport hub.
The cocoa bean, dried and bagged, was brought out of the estate along the Lee Mong Road to the Tabaquite Train Station (located not far from the famed Knollys Tunnel) where it was weighed, purchased and hauled away for export.
The Chorro estate died with the collapse of cocoa prices in the 1920s, but people continue to live on the land, some purchasing ten- and 15-acre plots to follow the agrarian life of forefathers, planting cassava and corn, citrus, banana, and rice, depending on the lay of the land, and tending to livestock that at one point in Trinidad’s history, numbered more than 100,000, according to the research of historian/writer/archivist Gerard Besson.
Mythical as the mermaids
One by one however, the families (Santanas, McColes, Brittos, Bangas, among others) would pack up, move out and build closer to the town centre at Tabaquite, where there was a school, church, postal service, public cemetery, general store, and more opportunity.
They also had that Trinidad Government Railway connection to the rest of Trinidad, a service which so many people who were born before the 1960s still remember and mourn (the last train ran in August 1965).
By the time the country was given its Independence in 1962, the only people still living on the Chorro estate were the old “Spanish” herbal medicine men Fontain and Patna, who would receive visitors if they needed a potion or a jaray.
The vegetation reclaimed the road, and the high woods erased all evidence of the village that once existed.
And those cascades are now as mythical as the mermaids which, according to village lore, lived in the pools at the bottom of one cataract.
Except for Benita Veronique-Guialdo, who was 93 years old when we first spoke with her in 2014.
She remembered a lot about that time. She had lived all her life at Lee Mong Road, and was born in the Chorro with three brothers (seven more siblings would come), to parents who were cocoa and coffee proprietors.
Veronique-Guialdo, her face betraying her Amerindian bloodline, told of a time when people in agriculture worked as hard as the pack animals and no one was richer than the other, and where no one had a retirement plan, since you worked until you could not lift the load any more.
They ate healthily, respected boundaries, treated people with respect, and had values far superior to those which exist today.
Agriculture dismantled
Historian Gerard Besson holds a similar view regarding how the loss of the agricultural and livestock industry in the post-Independence period contributed to the present-day largely compassion-less society removed from nature.
Agriculture was a 150-year-old way of life, and several generations were involved when it began to be systematically dismantled, said Besson, who described it as the country’s first post-Independence wound.
All this took place with a population of between 500,000 to 600,000 people, an indication of the extent to which Trinidad had an agricultural way of life, of which the railways were an integral part to transport the produce and people.
And if you think he is overstating the impact, consider these numbers.
In 1955 there were 409 agricultural credit societies with a 16,000 peasant membership, assets of $300,000 and working capital of $1,067,140.
Sugar estates had cane under production on 36,000 acres of land, with farmers’ canes on 44,000. The number of farmers was 111,000.
In addition, citrus was grown on 13,000 acres, with 432,000 crates of citrus handled in 1954.
Some 45,546 stems of bananas were exported in 1953 and 18,000 acres were devoted to rice production that same year, with 288 mills producing 12,000 tonnes of rice.
There were 40,000 acres of coconut under cultivation, and 21,400 tonnes of copra valued $1,840,509 in 1953.
Even then, cocoa was being grown on 120,000 acres, producing 200,000 cwt (22,400,000 pounds), in 1954.
Forest production reserves in 1953 were 49,000 acres; protection reserves, 194,900 acres; and teak covered 7,000 acres. Timber production for 1954 for all woods amounted to 5,607,000 ft.
And for the livestock, Trinidad in 1964 had 37,900 cattle, 3,000 water buffaloes, 39,000 goats, 5,000 sheep, 35,000 swine, 2,400 horses, 2,800 mules, 6,000 donkeys, and 1,134,244 poultry (Source: Who, What and Why 1955-56).
Surviving sibling
Veronique-Guialdo did not live to see it, but there has been a resurgence of the agriculture near Lee Mong Road, with a revival of the estates, and the planting of the land close to the original lost village.
When we went looking for her this week, the family shared the news that she had passed, at age 95.
They say she had prayed to die before anyone ever had to cook or clean for her, or comb her hair.
This woman from a different time had kneaded the dough for the coconut bake that morning, refused a car ride, and walked out the road to the home of a sister whose son had died.
It was while in the sitting room, speaking about the Tabaquite of long ago, she asked for a glass of water.
When it was brought to her, Veronique-Guialdo had passed, leaving behind ten surviving children (the eldest 81), and one surviving sibling, the last one to be born in Chorro.
