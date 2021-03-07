He was the people’s choice for the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the 2020 general elections, but not the party’s choice.
Martin “Terry” Rondon was called upon by constituents to offer himself for screening as the Toco/Sangre Grande candidate in the 2020 general elections.
He had already served as a local government councillor for more than two decades and his service was unblemished, constituents said.
Rondon took on the challenge and appeared before the party’s screening committee at Queen’s Hall, Port-of-Spain.
Rondon said, “I threw my hat in the ring because I wanted to serve the people at a higher level. For more than 24 years I have been serving the people at a local level and I just felt that at I could have done much more for the people at that level.”
He loved people, Rondon said, and believed he can better serve the people of Toco/Sangre Grande at a higher level.
Rondon was screened by a panel led by Prime Minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley.
He was not successful.
The PNM selected newcomer Roger Monroe.
But Rondon was not fazed, however, and continued to work tirelessly, guiding Monroe to victory. It was a marginal seat, he said, and his goal was to bring victory to the PNM.
“I did it because of my love for my party and people, not for holding office. I supported my candidate and gave him the same support everyone gave me when I entered politics as a young man,” he said.
So why was Rondon not selected as the PNM candidate? He is well loved by constituents and by party members.
The Express spoke with Rondon on the issue last Thursday?
In a telephone interview, Rondon said his failing health may have been the deciding factor in the party’s final decision.
“Questions were asked and a question on my health was asked. Maybe the decision was based on that, maybe they took my health into consideration. But at that time I was doing well and I knew I was feeling right to contest the election,” he said.
Rondon remained a “die hard” PNM and was not deterred by his failure to meet to the requirements of the party’s screening committee.
“I will still continue to work hard for my party. I have no hard feelings for my party. I will always remain PNM and that will never change. ” he said.
Rondon said he was thankful to the constituents of Toco/Sangre Grande for the support he received leading up to his screening.
Rondon was speaking to the Express from his doctor’s office where he was having a follow up examination post-surgery.
Late last year, Rondon suffered a severe pain to his neck and back. Doctors diagnosed him with spinal cord compression.
Rondon underwent corrective surgery and is now recovering.
He said, “I am by the doctor now. I had a MRI on Thursday and I am not doing too well. I am still healing and in a lot of discomfort.”
The former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation remains councillor for the Valencia East/Toco electoral district. He had served as chairman for six years.
And despite his ailment, Rondon said, he continues to work to improve the lives of the people in his electoral district.
In 2019, Rondon did not seek re-election for the Toco/Fishing Pond electoral district in the local government election.
He had represented that electoral district for almost two decades.
Rondon, however, was selected to contest the Valencia East/Toco electoral district which he won.
The PNM lost the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation to the United National Congress (UNC) in 2019. A corporation the PNM had held since 2013.
He said then that he was a bit surprised by the loss of the corporation because a lot of work had been done in the electoral districts.
Rondon said then, “It is my duty is to try my best and see that we get back the vote. And I am going to do it. We have work to do and I’m going to do it.”
He continued: “I think the cause of the loss was the wrong choice of candidate. We have to be very, very careful. This is a wake-up call for the party when we are choosing candidates. We must make sure that we go into the community and find someone whom the village holds the greatest respect for,” he said.
He called on the PNM to take heed.
In 2017, Rondon was praised for his compassion in the plight of the Valencia squatters whose homes were demolished.
He had provided water, lighting and other amenities to squatters “out of kindness” but said he was no longer able to do so as ordered by the Commissioner of State Lands.
He said the situation needed the compassion of those in authority.
In his capacity as local government representative, Rondon lobbied for better roads and a better standard of living for residents.
Rondon was very visible in the recently held local government bye-election. He campaigned with candidate for Arima Central Dr Juliet Henry-Bernard.
UNC candidate Sheldon Garcia won the seat.
“Now that the results are out we have to go back to the people and find out where we went wrong. We need to work harder with the people and find a solution,” Rondon said.