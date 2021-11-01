Manzan

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray says motorists are now describing Manzanilla Road as the Manzanilla Forest.

He said the woeful neglect of this road and others caused distress to hundreds of thousands of citizens. It has even forced motorists to spend their earnings each month repairing their vehicles.

Paray called on the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to abandon politics and repair Mayaro Roads.

On Wednesday, Paray called Sinanan’s road repair promises gimmicks.

He said while Sinanan assured that massive road repairs would be undertaken in the south-east of Trinidad from Lazarri Road to Mile- End communities along Naparima-Mayaro Road, it has not borne fruit.

“In addition, the minister promised urgent works on the dilapidated San Pedro Road. Instead, the important traffic arteries are continuing to deteriorate, with gaping potholes, worsening landslides, decrepit bridges, and abandoned secondary and agricultural access roads,” Paray said.

He called on the Minister of Works to treat these road conditions as a national emergency and to start comprehensive repair works immediately.

Paray said “Failing that, affected and frustrated residents would intensify pressure on him and his Government to undertake these essential maintenance projects.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Manzanilla forest?

The Manzanilla forest?

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray says motorists are now describing Manzanilla R…

+3
FRIENDS DIE IN CRASH

FRIENDS DIE IN CRASH

TWO friends were killed and a third man critically injured when he lost control of their car and slammed into a drain off the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas yesterday.

Police said around 8.40 a.m. a Nissan Primera sedan driven by Shawn Martin, 25, with Anthony Grant, 35, in the front passenger seat and Martin’s nephew Branj Smith, 18, in the backseat, was heading north along the highway when Martin spun out of control as he approached Biljah Road.

14 more Covid deaths

14 more Covid deaths

FOURTEEN more people have died from Covid-19, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 1,696.

The Ministry of Health reported the additional deaths in its daily Covid-19 update yesterday.

‘A matter of life or death’

‘A matter of life or death’

COP26 opened in Glasgow, Scotland, yesterday with a nod to the devastating impact of climate change on Small Island Developing States (SIDS)—a group to which Trinidad and Tobago belongs.

As British politician Alok Sharma formally assumed the responsibilities of the COP26 presidency at the opening plenary, he noted the fact that the disruption to lives and livelihoods is more acutely felt by SIDS and developing countries than anywhere else.

Recommended for you