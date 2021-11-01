Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray says motorists are now describing Manzanilla Road as the Manzanilla Forest.
He said the woeful neglect of this road and others caused distress to hundreds of thousands of citizens. It has even forced motorists to spend their earnings each month repairing their vehicles.
Paray called on the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to abandon politics and repair Mayaro Roads.
On Wednesday, Paray called Sinanan’s road repair promises gimmicks.
He said while Sinanan assured that massive road repairs would be undertaken in the south-east of Trinidad from Lazarri Road to Mile- End communities along Naparima-Mayaro Road, it has not borne fruit.
“In addition, the minister promised urgent works on the dilapidated San Pedro Road. Instead, the important traffic arteries are continuing to deteriorate, with gaping potholes, worsening landslides, decrepit bridges, and abandoned secondary and agricultural access roads,” Paray said.
He called on the Minister of Works to treat these road conditions as a national emergency and to start comprehensive repair works immediately.
Paray said “Failing that, affected and frustrated residents would intensify pressure on him and his Government to undertake these essential maintenance projects.”