The Marac mystery

Before our roads began a long regression into one big pothole, Trinidad was on its way to developing a truly impressive transportation network.
We had the oilfield roads, the sugar cane roads, the timber roads, cocoa plantation access roads, and the roads developed by the Americans during World War II.
We had colonial major roads, and locally maintained secondary roads, traces, trails and footpaths.
There were also navigable rivers to the Gulf of Paria, Columbus Channel and Atlantic Ocean, and three airfields capable of landing passenger aircraft.
Until the decade of Independence, the Trinidad Government Railway was also taking passengers and products as far as Sangre Grande, Princes Town, Rio Claro and Siparia.
And before that, we had the reliable island steamers, making stops at coastal settlements, connecting people from Matelot to Mayaro to Cedros to Couva.
Which might explain why a village called Marac developed and thrived.
Back then, it was not far.
Its people were just a ferry ride away from San Fernando or Port of Spain.
All of that is gone now.
Your only way to Marac today is that merciless road to south coast Moruga, and then a drive west, the face of the Southern Range on the right, and the open sea on the left.
However, it’s not the village of Marac a visitor would be interested in.
Five minutes past it, you will travel through a tunnel of bamboo, forest and fruit tree cover, before reaching a steep decline to where the road dead-ends at a small bay, with an improbable stack sitting alone on the beach.
This is a place you need to see during the low tide, because it’s like nothing else existing on the island.
Sediment and flotsam
Take note, ecotourist. This is not Marac..as.
So, bikinis and bathing will be the last thing you want to do.
The tea-coloured waters are rich with sediment and flotsam being disgorged by the Orinoco River on the South American continent, so close here that you can see the greenery of the mangroves in Venezuela.
It’s why, ever so often, a dugout canoe belonging to the Warao peoples of the Orinoco Delta region floats across and washes ashore here.
Or maybe some packets of cocaine lost during the lethal smuggling wars out at sea. Or some migrants.
Or even, as has been the case at least three times before, a chunk of metal and electrical wires and gadgets from the expendable rockets carrying satellites launched from the Arianespace facility in Kourou, French Guiana.
But it’s the bizarre geological formations exposed by the erosion of Trinidad’s south coastline that will leave you astounded.
The sheer sandstone cliffs are some of the highest, and receding rapidly.
GPS measurements taken by geologist Curtis Archie between 2002 and 2021 along the nearby Palo Seco Bay coastline found that the island’s south coastline had retreated several feet over this period. Similarly, along the eastern side of Quinam Bay, the coastline has retreated due to erosion by an average of 100 feet since 1959.
The roaches
If you are afraid of roaches, forget this trip.
The bases of the cliffs have become an ideal habitat for a creature that is not native to the Caribbean.
The sea cockroaches (ligia exotica) are living there by the thousands, moving across the rocks in unison by the hundreds, on seven pairs of legs, scoping out the area with long antennae and bulging eyes, equipped with gills to respire underwater when the tide rises, feasting on detritus and plant material, and laying eggs in the crevices of the wall that exudes an iridescent oily sheen.
The scientific literature on this scavenger says it was first described at shipping docks in France in the 1800s, but native to the Indo Pacific and Asia. It was likely introduced to the east coast of North America, and to the Caribbean and elsewhere, by hitching a ride in the cargo holds, ballast and decks of early ships that also brought disease and death to the native populations.
Beach balls
What the low tide reveals is also a mind bend.
Instead of sand, you will walk along claystone rocks on the beach laid down at crazy angles, with rock formations resembling fallen human torsos scattered about, and spherical, completely unblemished rocks, the size of golf, tennis, basketballs, and gym balls sitting around, defying explanation.
Archie, who was an executive member of the Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, said the rocks belong to the Moruga Formation, having been deposited at the mouth of a river that existed before the modern Orinico River.
The rocks, dated using microfossils called foraminifera, were determined to be between 3.4 million and 5.5 million years old.
Said Archie: “The steeply dipping and nearly vertical beds were probably formed within the last million years as Trinidad moved in a southwest direction towards South America.”
Regarding those balls, he said older geologists referred to these rounded boulders as “cannonballs”.
“The large ones are probably the result of a process called diagenesis—in this case, water that is soaking into the sands starts to precipitate either quartz or calcium carbonate in the spaces between the sand grains. This results in the sand becoming very hard, (and) by some unknown process this cementation takes the shape of a sphere.”
He said as waves break on the sand cliffs, the loose sand is washed away, leaving behind the rounded boulders.
“In some cases, they may take the shape of a large disc. Smaller balls may be the result of pieces of rock being continually rolled around by waves.”
But for all the erosion, and rocks and landslides at Marac Bay, it’s still not as bad as the roads to get there.