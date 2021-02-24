A MAN who was charged with larceny from a fitness group at the Mayaro beach over the weekend, has been jailed.
Kyle Baptiste, 20 of Sham Road, Mayaro and Sea Lots was detained by the police after he was subdued and tied up 'like a Sunday crab" by beach users on Saturday. On Monday, he faced five charges including for larceny and larceny person.
Baptiste pleaded guilty to the offence of larceny of a cellular phone from a woman who was walking her dog on the beach in Mayaro on Friday evening. Constable Charles laid the charge.
Sgt Ramdhan prosecuted in the matters before Mayaro magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey. He told the court that Baptiste was previously on a bond for a similar offence. Following that court appearance in Port of Spain, Baptiste was also ordered to stand outside of the Besson Street police station with a sign stating, ‘I will not rob’.
On Monday Vandenburg-Bailey jailed him for nine months with hard labour for robbing the dog walker.
To the other larceny charges including those where he allegedly stole cellular phones from the fitness enthusiasts, Baptiste said he was not guilty. In those four matters he was charged by constables Boodoosingh, Jaikaran and Mohammed.
Baptiste was denied bail and is to reappear in court on March 22.