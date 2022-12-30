After missing for four days, Israel Oxley, who is autistic, was found on Thursday night.
He was unharmed, said his sister, Cadelle Oxley, in a voice note message at 11.32 p.m. on Thursday.
“Good news, glory to god. The officers with information, they got him. And he is safe and unharmed. He is at the station right now. They are processing and taking information from him. We say thank you. You all are the first we want to tell. We thank you for the support and love, and everything else. Thank you so, so much”, she said.
Israel, who is 20 years old but has the mindset of a ten- or 12-year-old, left his family’s home at Upper Seventh Avenue in Malick, Barataria, on December 26, and his family members were worried, stressed and fearful for his safety and well-being.
They issued a tearful appeal to the public on social media to do all they can to assist in the search for him and return to them.
Cadelle, 41, wept through most of the interview with the Express on Thursday as she spoke about her missing sibling.
Their mother, Merle Matthews, 60, has been praying unceasingly since her son went missing and hoping for a miracle to bring her son home.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were involved with the police service on the case.