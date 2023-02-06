Retired justice Stanley John, the lead investigator into the purported “missing” file related to the malicious prosecution case brought by nine former Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder accused, is reporting that the file has been located.
In a statement coming out of the Office of the Attorney General tonight, John said that “with particular reference to the disappearance of the file in CV 2020-01243, I was this evening; the 6th February informed by the Solicitor General (Ag), Ms. Karleen Seenath that the file in question was today handed over to her.”
John stated: “ I have immediately instructed that the Solicitor General (Ag) secure that file for collection by the Investigation Team; the re-appearance of this file forms part of this continuing investigation.”
In January 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered a default judgment in favour of the nine men who were accused of murdering businesswoman Naipaul-Coolman in 2006.
In 2016, they were all freed of the crime. Last week Monday, Master Martha Alexander awarded each of the men $2.1 million in compensation for malicious prosecution after the State failed to enter a defence.
At a news conference two days later, Attorney General Reginald Armour said the file in the matter had gone missing from the State Solicitor’s Department one day after it was handed over to State attorneys.
This was an issue that needed to be thoroughly investigated, he said. Since then, the AG’s Office has announced that retired Justices Stanley John and Rolston Nelson, SC, have been retained by the State to carry out the investigation.