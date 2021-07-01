The Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam (SEA) began without issue on Thursday morning with 19,656 students scheduled to report to various sites throughout the country and sit the exam.
Speaking outside the Tranquility Government Primary School in Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain minutes before the exam began, Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly noted that the Ministry had received no reports or challenges thus far (7.45.a.m.)
“The children are out, we have all protocols in place in terms of public safety and the spacing in terms of how they've laid out the desk and chairs are in line...As of now, nothing has reached my ears. I haven’t heard of any challenges this morning, with an exam of this type, we have 19.000 students writing so there may be things that come up from time to time,” she said.
The Ministry had previously outlined a number of protocols in place to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These include mask wearing, a six-foot headspace between students and several pre-entry and entry protocols. Students, who Gadsby-Dolly noted have not been in a physical classroom since March 2020, she said were happy to be out.
She thanked parents, students, teachers and staff for their “resilience.”
“The children are happy to be out today for their examination, the parents as well. So of course, we at the Ministry are very happy to have this exam in an uncertain time for our students who have not been out since March 2020. I want to thank the staff at the Ministry, the SEA is a huge undertaking, it is a mammoth task and, in this environment, it was a lot more difficult. I want to thank the staff for doing what was necessary to bring it through. I also of course want to thank the teachers, parents and students for their resilience in ensuring that this exam came through,” she said.
Decisions of physical reopening of schools for the new school year in September, she said, would be made in accordance with guidance from the Ministry of Health. However, she said meetings with stakeholders were underway to produce guidelines for the new year.
She said, “The ministry's decision to open and how we reopen will be defined by our health circumstances and we will receive guidance from the Ministry of Health, However, we have already started sessions with stakeholders to put together a guideline such as we had in 2020/2021...We are working on that at this time.”