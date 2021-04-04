The next time you’re wending your way along the North Coast Road to get to those beaches between the bays of Maracas and Paria, keep an eye out for a concrete-surfaced road on the left called Fond Pois Doux, which climbs into the mountain through a tunnel of overhanging trees.
Take the route and you will be rewarded with a view of a place unknown to many, with names you may never have heard—the Paragrant Village and beach near the bays of Mal d’estomac and La Vache, with the islets of Saut-d’Eau and Les Bouquets watching offshore.
If you follow the Fond Pois Doux all the way to the end, it will take you through the slave-runaway, patois-speaking, blue devil-making, chive-planting, French Creole parang villages of Paramin and Cameron, and eventually to Maraval or Diego Martin, depending on which way you turn.
While travelling through, you may come upon a man sitting at a roadside stall located on a ridgeline.
There might be a bunch of coconuts, some vegetables, or a few heads of kush kush on sale.
Behind the stall is the man’s mountainside house of scavenged galvanised roofing sheets and logs near an outhouse that must surely be the highest latrine in the land.
Two dogs laze at his feet.
Man and dogs appear the same—unhurried and unbothered.
You must meet this man.
Your first impression might be that Peter Celestine is a hard man.
Every one of his 66 years is marked on that weathered body.
Paramin will do that to you, living all your years climbing these mountain roads to get from the crop land to the Central Market in Port of Spain (you never really saw a steep road until you see a Paramin road).
Peter Celestine might also be considered a “poor man” by outsiders.
He lives with those dogs, Bag and Ring, in a house of salvaged wood he built himself, lit by flambeaux, cooking by fireside.
It was his third, and largest “house”, and a fourth is now under construction.
But you will come to realise Celestine is one of the luckiest people to ever live on this increasingly wretched island.
Celestine has known this for years.
It’s probably why he speaks of his life’s journey, the joys of youth and the pain of growing old, with the same contented smile.
Celestine said over the years hundreds of people have stopped at his roadside spot, asking the same thing.
Would he sell? Just name the price.
And while land sold all around him to some of the richest people in Trinidad (their mansions are carved into the mountains at impossibly steep places), Celestine was good with his lot in life.
“I know I have the best view in the country,” said Celestine.
No lie.
From where he sits, he can look south to a view of the Saddle Road, Moka, the towers at One Woodbrook Place, the vessels travelling out of the Port of Port of Spain in the Gulf of Paria, the Caroni plains and, on a clear day, the entire arc of the west coast.
To his north is the Caribbean Sea, and when the clouds are not sweeping across the ridge, Celestine watches the sea traffic between Trinidad, Venezuela, Grenada and Tobago.
Born to hill farmers in the lower area of Paramin in a crowded house of 12 siblings, he started planting on his own at age 14.
“I hardly went to school. I worked the land. Doing all kinds of crops. To this day. I planting for the future. Fruit trees now.
“I have no children. I never married. Never believed in it. I had a woman. She lived seven years with me. Then she decided to go.”
And there was the incident when he had one too many drinks at a lowland bar, and fell asleep roadside on his walk back home one evening. Celestine said someone ran over him with their four-wheel-drive, the injury landing him in hospital.
During the three weeks it took for him to recuperate at hospital, someone stole his most prized hunting dog, the mother of Bag and Ring, along with his gas tank.
Confirmation, even in this paradise, the human pests have arrived.
Which brings us to the matter of Celestine’s left leg.
Fourteen years back, Celestine was deep in the Blanchisseuse woods doing some hunting, when he triggered a trap gun, probably placed by a ganja planter guarding his crop.
It blew off his heel. The time it took for the other men to get Celestine to a hospital meant there was little chance to save it. Gangrene had set in.
“When the doctor came in and told me they had to cut... even with that bad foot, I wanted to climb off that bed and reach the ceiling. It was negligence. They waited too late,” Celestine recalled.
Losing a limb. It could break a man. But not this mountain man.
“It took two, three years for that to heal. I couldn’t get a (prosthetic) leg. So I gone ahead and made one. PVC and a strong piece of wood, some clamps and screws,” he said.
And Celestine was back to work, working the hillside planting his crops, climbing those coconut trees so he could pick nuts to sell, fishing down at the bay to make extra money, doing whatever it took to make enough to live.
Eleven years ago, he got a prosthetic leg made with metal and a rubber boot. He used it for years, with no complaint, until he was fitted with a newer model from the Health Ministry four years ago.
Meanwhile, Celestine is completely uninterested in the progress of the project up at Barre La Vie (the Crow’s Nest), where the Tourism Ministry has invested a lot of money in the construction of a lookout at Paramin’s highest point.
It is the biggest thing to happen to the area since its MP Colm Imbert paved that road.
Said Celestine of the fancy skywalk: “What view? Never went. But if it brings more tourists to the area, that might be good for the village. But for me, I need nothing. I have everything already.”
