Do not forget that former senior State prosecutor Dana Seetahal was shot dead in Trinidad, former Opposition Senator Sean Sobers has said.
He argued yesterday that the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) security concerns should be taken seriously.
Seetahal was murdered around 12.05 a.m. on March 4, 2014, along Hamilton Holder Street, Woodbrook.
At the time, she was returning to her One Woodbrook Place home after leaving the Ma Pau casino on Ariapita Avenue.
Ten men were committed in 2020 to stand trial for her murder.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain yesterday, Sobers said the country should not forget Seetahal’s murder and therefore the DPP’s security concerns about the new Park Street, Port of Spain building should not fall on deaf ears.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had disclosed that millions were spent on rent for the unoccupied building over the past three years.
The Express reported that $24 million was spent to retrofit the building and another $21 million in rent over three years.
The DPP has not moved into the building as a Special Branch police officer said there are safety risks with the new location.
Sobers further questioned the Government’s move to place DPP offices at the Gulf City mall in San Fernando and in Lowlands Tobago.
He said Seetahal’s death must be remembered as he accused the Prime Minister of making comments that were “woefully short” and did not address the DPPs concerns about a staff crisis at his office.
The Opposition, he said, call upon the AG and Prime Minister to fix the criminal justice system and deal with the DPPs need for resources.
He said solutions must start with an apology to the DPPs office.
Sobers noted that the issue plaguing the DPPs office is not new as he questioned whether the Government was deliberately starving the DPP of resources.
He said a loss of confidence in the office of the DPP will lead to a more emboldened criminal element and the public will pay this price in blood.
Sobers chastised AG Reginald Armour saying that instead of acting like a mediator and taking action to bring solutions the AG moved to back up comments made by the Prime Minister and called shame to the DPPs office prompting state prosecutors to protest in anger.