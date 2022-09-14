Skip to main content
The mystery of Joan Francis

  • Updated
  • Comments
Ground Zero memorial

Ground Zero memorial: The 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in New York. The name Joan Francis is not recorded here.

On Sunday, the world was reminded of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, that killed almost 3,000 people in New York City, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in the United States.

People from 78 countries died that day.

For Trinidad and Tobago, the names of 14 nationals are recorded as being victims.

Those names are inscribed in memorials at the military museum in Chaguaramas, a remembrance garden in Tunapuna and at the US Embassy in Port of Spain.

On the embassy grounds at Marli Street on Sunday, Charge d’Affaires Shante Moore placed a wreath near the two epitaphs representing the north and south towers of the fallen World Trade Center.

Shante Moore

US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Shante Moore, places a wreath near the two epitaphs on the grounds of the embassy at Marli Street, Port of Spain, on Sunday.

It was to honour the memories of the T&T victims who lived the American dream until the hijacked planes came—Conrod Cottoy, Reena Sam-Dinnoo, Winston Grant, Clara Hinds, Stephen Joseph, Glenroy Neblett, Jerome Nedd, Oscar Nesbitt, Anthony Portillo, Vishnoo Ramsaroop, Goumatie Thackurdeen, Boyie Mohammed, Paula Morales and Joan Francis.

Mysterious Joan Francis

But that 14th “victim”, Joan Francis. Who is she? Did she die that day? Did she even ever live?

This is what we found out.

In the hours following the attack that Tuesday morning on the US east coast, the world, before social media, turned to tele­vision and radio to follow events, and witness people jumping and buildings collapsing.

Within days, the names of the T&T nationals began emerging.

Not from official sources at first, but from people calling home to tell parents and siblings that a relative who was working in one of the towers that day didn’t come home.

In New York, “Missing” posters covered the walls of buildings around the smouldering ruins, as the city took on the unprecedented task of figuring out who had died.

Some bodies were all but vaporised, while people who were initially thought lost were found at hospitals.

In fact, as of this year, the remains of more than 1,100 victims are yet to be identified.

Some near the towers contacted authorities to report themselves safe.

Death certificates were prepared only for those known to have been on the planes or in the buildings, and those whose families confirmed they never ­returned home.

But Joan Francis?

Her name became part of Trinidad and Tobago’s official record soon after the attacks.

It appears in multiple places online.

But all these years later, nothing is known of this person.

There has never been an age, address, occupation or information from anyone about when last she was seen.

There have been efforts by people in the US to find out about Joan Francis through chat groups, blogs and remembrance sites.

“Whenever I look up your name, Ms Joan Francis. No one has ever claimed you, and strangers leave you mgs... Heart breaking, I will NEVER forget you, I think about you a lot, although I never met u. You are in my prayers. God bless you Joan Francis,” someone wrote in a memorial for her.

“Joan, you are in the thoughts of my heart. I will not forget you and have your bracelet I wish to give to the Francis family,” said another.

The Express has also spent years searching.

We checked the official list produced in the United States that details every single fatality arising out of the September 11 attacks.

We checked the names of the survivors.

Of the multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of the victims, we searched the legal documents since all victims are named as claimants seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.

At the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the name of 2,977 victims are inscribed. We checked every last one. Nothing.

As part of the tribute of remembrance at the memorial each year, loved ones read the names of victims. We listened to the recordings. There is a Pauline Francis from Barbados. There is a Virgin Francis from Dominica. There is no Joan Francis.

In 2020, the Express provided what it found out to the US Embassy in Port of Spain, and asked if it could independently verify the identity of “victim Joan Francis”.

The official response was: “The Embassy’s Public Affairs Section can confirm the names of the T&T nationals who died in the 9/11 attacks were provided to the Embassy by the T&T Consulate in New York.”

Task of sourcing information

The Express also reached out to the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs this week, but no further light could be shed.

How could it happen?

Easier than you might think, said ­people with knowledge of how information is gathered, processed and assessed by T&T diplomatic missions, consulates and outposts before being communicated to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Port of Spain.

Nothing was usual in 2001, an apoca­lyptic event in the US, and political turmoil in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the chaotic days and weeks after the terror attacks, countries around the world tried to find out about their nationals.

T&T’s Consulate in New York had a list of nationals through registration with the consulate or from details filed with the Immigration Section when they had passports issued or renewed, the Express was told.

The 13

The 13 Trinidad and Tobago nationals who died at the World Trade Center, New York, during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The consulate also had a hotline to the Office of Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as it sought to confirm the deaths.

Fourteen names came to the Consulate, then headed by Terrence Walker, now a director on the board of the Central Bank.

And those names came home to a country in the midst of a political crisis.

In December 2000, the Basdeo Panday-led United National Congress won the general election—a victory challenged by the PNM, on the grounds that two successful UNC candidates had filed nomination papers illegally; while Presi­dent Arthur NR Robinson refused to, then relented and swore in seven ­defeated candidates to Cabinet.

By early 2001, a split in the party caused the UNC to lose its parliamentary majority and control of government when Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Trevor Sudama and Ralph Maraj defected and formed Team Unity.

Meanwhile, the lame duck government had Mervyn Assam as its multi-­tasking Minister of Enterprise Development, Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

The terror attacks changed the world in September, but a month later Panday announced a snap election, leading to an 18-18 tie that ended with the anointing of Patrick Manning as Prime Minister by President Robinson.

Voters went back to the polls in October 2002, the third election in three years, with the PNM winning a majority.

Meanwhile, Joan Francis became part of the official record of T&T nationals who died on September 11, 2001.

It was a mistake.

waas

NOTE: If you have information on “Joan Francis”, send us a message at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com.

DUKE, I DARE YOU

DUKE, I DARE YOU

TOBAGO House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is daring the THA’s Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke to move a motion of no confidence against him when Tobago’s Parliament resumes next week Thursday.

And if the motion fails, Augustine said the THA’s elected members will promptly remove Duke.

Woman gunned down in Penal

Woman gunned down in Penal

TWO months after she witnessed the murder of her husband, a woman was gunned down in Penal yesterday afternoon.

Kristin Paul, 30, was shot several times and died at the scene of the shooting.

Paul’s husband, Amit Boodoo, 36, a fisherman, died after he was chopped three times on the head during a cutlass fight on the night of July 22.

Child dies after choking on food

AN infant girl died last week after allegedly choking while being fed a meal of mashed potatoes.

The 11-month-old was pronounced dead at her family’s apartment at Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla.

The child’s 28-year-old mother, a Venezuelan national, was at her workplace in Sangre Grande when the incident occurred, police said.

'Dispute embarrassing'

‘Dispute embarrassing’

WHO chose the Roxborough Folk Performers Company to represent Tobago in New York and for what purpose? Where is the accountability for the funds used to sponsor the group?

And where is the promised review of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine?

These questions are being asked by former head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas.

