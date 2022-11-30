The Nariva Reclaims Chip Chip Road

Before the colonisers arrived in that part of the island, Trinidad’s east coast was the domain of the Amerindians living near the rivers and wetlands and thriving off the seafood, shellfish and animals of the Nariva Swamp.
But that Atlantic coastline would beckon the Europeans, who, even before roads, were making pilgrimages through the bush or by boat from the towns on Trinidad’s Gulf of Paria coast.
It is for this reason that we know so much of the Bande de L’est—what is present-day Manzanilla and Mayaro.
The first post-Columbian record of the area was in 1703 when the Spanish missionaries made contact with the First Peoples.
However, it was only after Spain’s Cedula of Population in 1783 that large parts of this area went into cultivation.
Visitor JH Collens wrote in 1888 about his horseback approached to Manzanilla from Sangre Grande: “Long before you get a sight of it you hear a muffled roar—the surging and beating of the waves of the mighty Atlantic ahead... At length the last steep descent brings you down to the sea, where the deliciously cool breeze and the pleasant beach will soon cause you to forget the first discomforts.”
He recorded: “Off the Point to the left are the sunken rocks called the Carpenters, where a slaver was wrecked in 1802. The surf here sometimes is very heavy. All the coconuts within range of vision belong to the fine estate called the Cocal, a large property leased by Messrs TA Finlayson and Co from the Borough Council of Port-of-Spain. Just at the back of the Cocal is the Mitan or Nariva River, which meanders along more or less parallel with the beach till it discharges itself about ten miles below into the ocean.
“After riding along the sand about three or four miles, you catch a glimpse on the right of what appears to be a lake. It is, however, a widening of the river, known as the Doubloon. A certain Jean Paul agreed to open out a passage here to the sea for the sum of one doubloon (A gold Spanish coin). He earned his money easily enough, for it is said that he simply drew his stick along the sand, and the water quickly following made such an outlet that for a long time a ferry-boat was required to enable travellers to cross it.”
He wrote of the plantation: “The origin of the Cocal is rather curious. Early in the eighteenth century, a vessel laden with coconuts was wrecked off the coast. The nuts in their husks floated ashore for miles, sprouted, took root, and in course of time became what you see it now, an apparently almost endless line of trees sixteen miles in length. The beach is the Queen’s highway until you reach Mayaro, almost as far as you can see.”
Intimately blended
A 1914 book by Vaquero, titled Life and Adventures in the West Indies, would record his visit in a way we would readily identify: “There is probably no part of Trinidad which a stranger fond of adventure will have a greater desire to see than the Nariva Cocal... the length of the Cocal, or coconut walk, some thirteen miles along the shore of the Atlantic, gives rise to a feeling of wonder at the continental immensity of such a panorama in a West Indian island, while a special interest is caused by its comparative isolation from the rest of Trinidad by the Nariva River and its accessories, which form a combination, of river, tidal creek, lagoon and mangrove swamp extending over miles of country impassable by the ordinary means of travelling on land or water because both are here so intimately blended.”
He would write: “The open window of my room placed me on a level with the foliage of the palms which surrounded the house on all sides, a study in light and shade under the bright moon. They could be seen to sway in the sea-breeze, yet their sound, so aptly sung by the Cuban troubadour as ‘lulling to sleep’, was scarcely audible, merged as it was in the louder music of the long rollers of the Atlantic which broke on the beach and spent their force only sixty yards away.”
And Vaquero would note: “The Nariva Cocal, therefore, is restricted by Nature to the narrow space of a few hundred yards in breadth between the sea and the river, whose outer bank even is somewhat doubtfully adapted for this purpose, while the swamps on the inland side are not likely to become suitable for coco-nuts by any system of drainage.”
The “Cocal” would also be written about, more than a hundred years ago, by American Harry Vincent, who was living at a research station on Gasparee Isle, studying fish.
He chronicled the work of the coconut estate and factory, of how the nuts were picked and husked to make rope, and how the copra was dried to be taken to the shipping depot near the L’Ebranche River for the weekly pick-up by the RMS Kennet coastal steamer. So detailed was Vincent’s account that he even wrote down what he ate that day—a menu that holds the clue to why there are so few of those manatees surviving precariously in the Nariva River.
After commenting on the fine leather made from one of the harpooned, 600-pound walrus-type creatures, he wrote of sitting down to a delightful dinner of Mayaro oysters, chip-chip soup, forcemeat balls of minced palude, roast lappe, cirique sauce in white wine, boiled grouper, aileronde stewed, Seville orange sauce, blue rock crab, Mayaro sole, iced coconut cream with seaside grape jelly, and some potted manatee brains on toast, washed down with some contraband Dewar’s whisky, and vatted rum.”
The Cocal was described by English novelist Charles Kingsley, as he approached from the north in 1869, thusly: “All this while the dull thunder of the surf was growing louder and louder; till, not as in England over a bare down, but through the thickest foliage down to the high-tide mark, we rode out upon the high-tide mark, we rode out upon the shore, and saw before us a right noble sight; a fiat, sandy, surf-beaten shore, along which stretched, in one grand curve, lost in a haze of spray, 14 miles of Coco palms. This was the Cocal; and it was worth coming all the way from England to see it alone...”
History of the road
The early 1900s, the only roads were tracks though the coconuts accessed by the estate carts.
Motorists used the broad seashore during the low tide to get to Mayaro.
Over time, those coconut tracks were paved, largely by sand containing chip-chip, thus earning the name “Chip Chip Road”.
History of Chip Chip Road
Mayaro-born historian/writer Michael Anthony knows about the history of that road.
Some of those trees were already in existence since the map of Trinidad drawn by Captain Frederick Mallet, who was part of Sir Ralph Abercromby’s invasion force in 1797, shows the coconut trees drawn on that coast.
Anthony said: “When the first (private) buses ran from Sangre Grande to Mayaro at the end of the 1920s, they were forbidden to drive through the Cocal and had to await low tide. In fact, no vehicles were allowed through.”
Vehicles would travel along the wide shore to the Nariva and Ortoire rivers, where ferries took them across (quite a few tumbled off, residents remembered), which allowed them to go on to Mayaro.
Anthony said in the ’30s, that road we now use was strengthened and opened for public use, and continued to be improved, from gravel to macadam, before being paved around 1942.
It has been built upon and improved ever since, without any input by vigil engineers, or plan for what could happen when the swamp wanted to reach the sea.
As of yesterday, both swamp and river were still disgorging water across the Manzanilla Road, pulling parts of it into the sea, along with the trees.
It was a reminder that the Cocal belongs to the swamp. It may be some time before visitors get to see it again.
