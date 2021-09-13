At Irish Avenue in Glencoe, a frequently-used roadway now faces collapse after a 'frustrating' eightmonth wait for repairs.
Residents of Irish Crest told the Express that a drain running beneath the roadway was slowly collapsing, leaving potholes and depressions across its surface.
Speaking to the Express in July, a resident who asked not to be named called for action after several months without a response from Government agencies.
According to the resident, they were promised in July that the area would be visited by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for repairs.
Two months later in September, he said no action had been taken.
As a result, residents fear that their homes will eventually be cut off by the crumbling road.
'They did say they would be coming up on (July 22) to fix it. The roadway... there's a drain running underneath and it started to collapse in three parts of the road. We have spoken to numerous people about it and they came up (in July) and took a look at it and its been months now and it keeps getting worse. If it continues it won't be accessible to reach our homes on the top of the hill,' said the spokesman.
Since then, residents have attempted to get the attention of the area's Member of Parliament, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. And a thread posted on Twitter chronicled residents' frustrations with the development.
'This is your area and I've heard and seen you once-for elections. We have contacted everyone-from councillor to senator to WASA to city council to whoever else said it wasn't their problem. Now someone just put logs in it. People's car tyres are getting stuck in the hole on the righthand side and the road has sunken even more,' wrote one resident.
'Good morning @DrKeithRowley This is in your constituency, Glencoe. We've visited your office countless times in the last year. It's just been getting worse and worse. All your office ever says is 'we're looking into it'. It is a sinkhole waiting to happen. Every time I drive over it I'm scared that's going to be the moment it caves in. And then I wonder who is going to pay for the damage to my car or, worse yet, damage to me, when this happens?' she added.
The Express attempted to reach the
area's councillor, Amber Caines, who stated that she would respond at a later time. By the time of this publication, no response was received.
The Express then contacted the Diego Martin West constituency office, which informed us that the matter had been noted and is in the process of repair.
'However, as you know, these things take time,' said a representative in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
The representative added that the area was visited by WASA and it was later determined that repairs did not fall in its jurisdiction. As a result, the constituency office engaged the Ministry of Works and Transport (PURE Division).
Work on the area, she said, would be completed.
But this response did not satisfy residents who said that the wait was 'ridiculous'.
'It's nonsense, especially because this is the Prime Minister's area,' said one resident