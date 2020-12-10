Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith is debunking what he calls false and misleading comments that is giving the impression that the Blanchisseuse Police Station is being
closed.
He said no police station can be closed without the permission of the National Security
Council.
Throughout Trinidad and Tobago, stations are being repurposed and aligned with the strategic plan of the TTPS which is to increase the effectiveness of the Police Service, said Griffith in a statement on Wednesday.
"Mischief is being created as it relates to the Blanchisseuse station specifically. There will be increased Police presence on the north coast area as officers will no longer be stationed inside of a building; instead they will be actively policing the roads in their communities. Additionally, there will continue to be a 24-hour police presence in the Blanchisseuse community.
He said that during the day, the Police Youth Club will utilize the Blanchisseuse
Police Station to conduct daily activities for youths in the community and at night, it will be the base for joint police and army patrols which will effect a lockdown on the north coast.
"It must also be noted that an officer will be at the Blanchisseuse location at all
times to facilitate taking of reports from the public if necessary. Investigators however will be assigned from the nearest police stations or relevant special units."
He said that residents can also utilize our online reporting platform to report
crimes.
"This is in fact the more efficient and faster method of receiving services as your report is immediately sent to the appropriate sections and you retain the ability to track the status of your report online."
Griffith said he met with the Member of Parliament for the area on Wednesday and will be meeting with the residents early next week.
He said the Blanchisseuse Police Station is not the first facility to be repurposed and aligned with a strategic plan.
" It is in fact this and other policy and operational changes that have resulted in a
decrease in violent crimes by over 20 percent, and the decrease in murder rate to the tune of 130 less than in 2019 as at December 9th" said Griffith.