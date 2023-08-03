Who can I turn to for help?
That was the cry of Mania Jankiesingh when she visited the Express office in San Fernando last week.
The 97-year-old matriarch recounted a tale of horror and abuse at the hands of a relative who, on July 22, doused her with kerosene and tried setting her afire at her Barrackpore home.
She said after dousing her with the kerosene, he lit pieces of newspaper and tried to set fire to her clothing but she fended him off with two cutlasses and a stick.
“I could have chopped him, but I didn’t want to do that,” Jankiesingh said.
Noting that the issue with the relative stems from his addiction to alcohol, along with an ongoing court matter, Jankiesingh said: “He credits rum from a nearby bar and whenever his bill is due he would ask me for money to pay it. When I refuse, he would bully me and abuse me.
“Added to that, during the Covid pandemic he constructed a wooden structure without my permission on a shed I had behind my house, so that matter went to court, but whenever the matter is called he never appears in court.”
She said in order to put an end to the abuse, she had a restraining order served on him earlier in the year, but it seemed that made matters worse.
“Two weeks ago, he began misbehaving, using obscene language and threatening me, so the police were called. When they arrived, they asked him if he was served with a restraining order, but he lied and told them no. Upon conducting a search, the police found the restraining order so he was arrested.
“He went to court, and was fined $2,000 for breaching the restraining order. However, he’s now demanding that I give him the $2,000 to pay the fine so that he would not have to go to prison. When I refused, he got angry, and that’s when he poured the kerosene on me,” Jankiesingh said.
She said when she was battling with him two Saturdays ago, a resident who saw what was going on called out to him, and when he responded to the call it gave her the opportunity to get away.
“I am a sick woman and I’m tired of him waiting for me to collect my pension every month to come bugging me for money. He’s so desperate that on one occasion he told me he needed money because his son had died. This turned out to be nothing but a grand lie. Another time when I collected my pension, I removed $200, folded the rest in an envelope and place it in a pants that I wore under my dress. He waited until I was sleeping and came and removed my pants and took all the money.”
Jankiesingh said in addition to being verbally and physically abused constantly, and being threatened with a knife, the relative steals groceries from her home.
“Also, I used to operate a temple in my yard but he began to steal the items and sell them, so I had to close my temple and donate the remaining items to three other temples,” she said.
Questioned about the location of the relative, she said she believes he’s hiding from the police as she hasn’t seen him since the kerosene incident.
She said whether he’s hiding or not, she has reached her breaking point with him.
“All the time I feeling bad and ashamed, but I cannot take a chance with him anymore because he has become dangerous. Now, I want everybody to know what I’m facing,” Jankiesingh said.
The Express reached out to head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Southern Division, Senior Supt Richard Smith, who said incidents such as these sometimes occur due to a lack of respect for authority.
“The protection order is there to prevent things like these, but you realise people have no regards for the court. People have no regards for authority in the first place,” Smith said.
He noted that the relative was fined for breaching the order but then he went back and tried to set her on fire.
“What I would suggest she do now is to find somewhere else to go at this stage, where she can be safe until we arrest the individual,” Smith said.
“What we normally do is ask that the victim relocate just for a while, probably go by a relative and hold on until we could capture this person,” he said.
He said Jankiesingh will receive counselling and advice on the matter as her case has been assigned to the Victim Support Unit.
“We are currently working on information from concerned citizens who have reported sightings of him, so it’s just a matter of tracking him down and arresting him,” Smith said.