Over 150 people, including minors, were detained this morning in Caroni at an illegal party.
The party, the Express was told, was a ‘zesser’ event, and among the 150 detained were people known to affiliate with gangs in the community.
At about 4a.m. today, a team of officers from the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) under the supervision of Sgt Mark Hernandez, received intelligence that led them to a warehouse off River Branch Trace, off the Caroni South Bank Road.
When officers arrived, the event was in full swing.
Over 200 persons were observed at the event, most not wearing masks nor practicing social distancing.
The police announced themselves, and several people attempted to jump the 10 foot walls which surround the warehouse in a bid to escapee through the nearby river.
Several people that attempted this suffered severe injury, landing on their face and backs.
They were detained.
Others were luckier and managed to escape the officers.
However, several of the ‘escapees’ were eventually detained and questioned, as their clothes had been muddied by the river banks, and they still wore bands on their right hands.
The people at the event were all made to line up and they were profiled by the responding officers – their photographs and information taken.
This is because the event, the Express was told, was attended by people from all over the country, many of whom had gang links as well.
When Express visited the scene, police were still profiling suspects.
Many individuals were scantily clad and still bore the wrist bands on their hands indicating they were part of the event.
Searches were being done at the immediate area for illegal items as police were told that persons at the party had drugs and even firearms on their person.
Also aiding with the operation were officers from the Inter Agency Task Force, the Multi Operational Police Squad (MOPS) and officers from the Central Division under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police Balram and Snr Supt Simon.
Under current regulations of the Public Health Ordinance, groups are prevented from gathering in numbers in excess of ten persons.
Failure to do so can see persons face fines of up to $50,000.