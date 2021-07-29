Seven years ago, in the community of St Margaret’s on Moruga’s South Coast, a pig farmer spotted a piece of metal poking out of the ground near one of his hilltop pens.
So he dug it up and took it home, storing it downstairs the family house.
And there it sat until someone mentioned it to Eric Lewis, Moruga’s collector-in-chief, gifted sculptor, historian, curator of the Moruga Museum and founder of the Cocoa and Chocolate Museum.
“Aye, Eric, we find a big bullet,” they told him.
You may know Lewis by now for his “Leaning Tower of St Peter’s”, the contentious Christopher Columbus statue he erected at Gran Chemin, the site of the equally controversial annual Discovery Day celebration, and for his dogged defence of both.
He has also gained some notoriety for challenging the findings of researchers and those university scholars, acquiring original documents from Spain related to the “New World” rediscoveries of Columbus, locating several important Amerindian middens and settlements on his land along the coastline and acquiring an impressive collection of artefacts.
Some of those artefacts he incorporated in the monument erected in Moruga earlier this year, in recognition of the First Peoples community.
Anyway, when the “big bullet” arrived at the museum, Lewis made sure it wasn’t live (since the police station is across the road) and wouldn’t blow up the place or destroy his collection of whale bones, dugouts, pottery, street signs, old bottles and “Mother Corn Hocks” memorabilia.
World War II object
It turns out that the object, weighing 28.5 kilogrammes and measuring 36 centimetres in length, dates to World War II.
It would have likely been the type of projectile fired by one of the big guns which were hauled to hilltop locations around Trinidad by the American soldiers.
It was no accident that the shell was found in St Margaret’s since it was one of three military installations in Moruga in the 1940s, the others located in La Lune Village, and Cats Hills (once accessible through Sanders Road).
It was all part of the unprecedented build-up and defence of the island and its assets by the American forces, which had air and sea facilities in Chaguaramas, Toco, Wallerfield and Carlsen Field.
The soldiers in Moruga were expected to repel any sneak attack and keep a lookout for German U-boats stalking the Atlantic with a mission to disable the supply of oil and aluminium to Europe.
The German submarine crew was ordered to torpedo any and all Allied Forces shipping, be it military or merchant.
The American military had the help of lighter-than-air ships, similar but vastly more capable than the blimps that floated around Trinidad, catching no one, several years ago.
The guns probably never saw action and the shell was likely a training round that did not contain explosives.
Village lore
However, Lewis said he has spoken with several of the oldest residents of Moruga who remember the US military convoys and the uncertainty of the time where the young women feared the soldiers, and ration cards were required for food and fuel.
He said there is also village lore from the time, of a vessel being struck by a U-boat torpedo in the waters off Guyana and, mortally damaged, limping to within sight of the Moruga coast before going down.
That memory is also correct.
It is recorded that on December 9, 1942, the German submarine U-508 torpedoed and sunk the steamer Nigerian off South-East Trinidad, killing four crew members and a passenger and taking four British officers prisoner, landing them to then German-occupied France in January 6, 1943.
Of those left at sea on life rafts, the US navy’s submarine chaser PC 624 rescued 29 survivors on December 11 and landed them on Moruga Bay, with 15 other survivors being picked up and taken to Georgetown.
The website www.u-boat.net notes the sinking, off South-East Trinidad, of the unescorted Dutch steam merchant ship Achilles, which had left British Guiana, bound for Trinidad, carrying 1,820 tonnes of sugar and general cargo and crew of 36.
According to the site, “At 22.41 hours on October 1, 1942, the unescorted Achilles (Master Klaas de Jong) was hit on port side aft by one torpedo from U-202 while steaming on a zigzag course at 8 knots about 110 miles south-east of Trinidad. The explosion ignited the ammunition for the stern gun and blew off the stern completely, killing one of the six British gunners (the ship was armed with one 4in, two 20mm and four machine guns) and seriously injuring another. The second engineer and two crew members were also wounded.
“After the crew abandoned ship in a motorboat and a lifeboat, she was hit on starboard side amidships by a coup de grace at 23.01 hours. The second explosion caused the ship to break up and sink rapidly. The survivors were not questioned by the Germans. The motorboat then took the other boat in tow and made landfall in the evening of the next day at Moruga, Trinidad.
Sealed tombs
All that remains today at the land artillery locations are the concrete foundations on which the turrets were bolted and some rusted metal that once came from the iconic military jeeps of the time.
But there is still that WWII-era munitions bunker at the St Margaret’s Public Cemetery that you can find.
Follow the road to the shelter used by mourners and you will find nearby three rectangular blocks of concrete, laid side by side, which look like sealed tombs of some rich dead people who paid extra for their gravesites to not be dug up later and reused.
Look closer and you will find that the tombs are actually the removable covers of an ammunition bunker. Not long after the war ended, the munitions were taken away, along with the hilltop guns.
Years later, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force returned to the cemetery and sealed the bunkers.
And Moruga’s WWII history slipped from memory. Until the “big bullet” was found.