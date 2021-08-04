Once upon a time, in January of this year when children were still allowed to play together in public spaces, four teenage boys went to Palmiste Park, near San Fernando, to participate in the ancient activity of “girl watching”.
They found an ideal lookout under the shade of a giant samaan tree, sitting among the roots that spread like tentacles in every direction, to check out the picnickers and joggers using a green space rivalled only by the Botanic Gardens in Port of Spain.
It is here that the boys began finding strewn all around them nuts and bolts, links of chain, lengths of steel, a horseshoe, a broken bottle and countless shards of clay and ceramic pottery.
And buried under one of the roots of a tree likely older than anyone alive, they extracted something that attracted the attention of everyone at the park.
It was a rusted, three-pronged spear.
The boys didn’t know what to make of it.
They thought it looked like Aquaman’s trident or the thing that cartoon devils use to poke hesitant evildoers towards hell. What those boys found that day was actually material evidence of the lives of the enslaved African and indentured Indians who lived, worked and died there, and of the members of the famous family who owned the area.
The Scottish connection
Much of the history of Palmiste can be found in a book titled The Lamont Clan 1235-1935, Fr Anthony de Verteuil’s book The Black Earth of South Naparima and the writings of deceased historian Angelo Bissessarsingh, which are preserved by the Palmiste Historical Society and its president, Terrence Honore.
The history dates back to 1801-02 when John Lamont of Knockdow, Scotland, sailed to Trinidad as a 20-year-old and became an apprentice overseer/manager with Eccles and Company, one of Trinidad’s largest sugar concerns.
By 1808, along with a friend, he had enough money to purchase 360 acres of a sugar estate called Cedar Grove, along with its 100 slaves. He also became the manager at the nearby Palmiste Estate.
Lamont’s brother, Boyden, sailed to Trinidad some years later to learn the business.
John bought him 320 acres of the adjoining Canaan Estate with 70 slaves, and acquired the rest of Cedar Grove for 28,750 pounds or 160 pounds an acre (an acre of land there would be worth many millions today).
The sugar business boomed on the backs of those slaves, and John Lamont rose to the rank of “adjunct commandant” of South Naparima in the local militia.
By 1829, he had added a 120-acre estate called La Grenade, at a cost of 13,000 pounds, with within a few years, the River and Cascade estates in Diego Martin.
At the time of the abolition of slavery, he was also part proprietor of St Helena, which he took over altogether in 1844, while he received 9,000 pounds compensation from the government for the loss of 170 freed slaves.
The colonies abolished the apprenticeship system and full freedom was granted to all former slaves on August 1, 1838.
Meanwhile, Boyden received 3,700 pounds for his 78 slaves, and when he died in 1837, his Canaan Estate was willed to John, who also owned two steamers (the Medora and Marisen) and was a founding member of the Agricultural Society and Greyfriars Kirk in Port of Spain.
John was married but left no living descendants when he died in 1850. The indentured Indians were already providing the labour for the planters then.
So upon his death, John’s assets passed to his nephew, Sir James Lamont, an Arctic explorer and writer, who sold the declining River Estate, bought Palmiste, on which John had been overseer, and also purchased the estates of Bel Air, Phillipine and La Resource.
By 1892, the Palmiste holdings comprised nearly 2,328 acres, with a centralised mill replacing the ones on the various estates.
It is recorded that by 1907, with the sugar industry floundering because of competition from the German sugar beet industry, Sir James found his holdings in serious financial trouble and intended to sell it all when his son, Sir Norman Lamont, intervened.
Sir Norman, born in 1869, was a Scottish Liberal Party politician who had studied agriculture in the UK, at a time when it could make you fabulously rich.
When he lost his electoral seat, he travelled to Trinidad to work on the plantation, living in the hilltop Palmiste Great House that existed until fire consumed it in 1969.
Sir Norman sold the sugar factory and introduced a share-cropping system to his indentured labourers, renting small parcels on which they could grow crops (many families in this area still live on these holdings).
The researchers say Sir Norman diversified by planting bananas, cotton, limes, coconuts, rubber, cassava and cocoa, with a factory to process his products, which “yielded fair returns”.
But sugar prices began to climb again and by 1920, Palmiste was once again profitable.
By then, Sir Norman, who travelled regularly to his estate in Scotland, was a member of the Board of Agriculture, and from 1915, of the Legislative Council of Trinidad and Tobago.
He was also chairman of the Rubber, Rice, and Co-operative Sugar Factories committees, the Naparima District Agricultural Society and the southern branch of the SPCS.
He was also a member of the San Fernando Waterworks, the Government Printing, Administrative Divisions, Ground Provisions, and the Development committees, the last two he founded.
Writings and speeches
Two selections of his varied writings and speeches on West Indian topics have appeared in book form in 1912, under the title Problems of the Antilles, and in 1933 as Problems of Trinidad.
In 1927, he collaborated on the publication of a List of the Moths of Trinidad, of which he had himself discovered many that were new to science.
So it was no surprise that he was also a livestock breeder, with a herd of Angus beef cattle, one of which impaled him right there at the park.
It happened on September 2, 1949, when he was asked to pose for a photograph near the prize stud “Adam”. The animal gored and stomped on him before it was shot dead. Sir Norman died a day later, and his funeral was held at the Great House. He was 79.
And because he never married and had no heirs, his Scottish title of Laird of Knockdow House died with him.
The Palmiste Park we now know was donated initially as a site for an agricultural college, but that never happened. The rest of the estate was willed by Sir Norman to his sister, Augusta, in Scotland ( she died in 1958), who in turn bestowed it on a nephew who later sold it to two local businessmen who developed it into the affluent residential development we now know.
A what?
About that item unearthed at Palmiste by the boys.
We showed it to Hindu holy men who noted it being shaped like a trishula—a divine symbol in Hinduism, one of the most important in Sanatan Dharma.
It is often seen being held by Lord Shiva in images and murtis, and was also once commonly used to crown temple spires.
But it couldn’t be that.
So the Express went around asking about it from elders involved in agriculture. They didn’t think it was any mystery.
“That is a pitchfork, boy”.
Turns out, there was once a long wooden handle attached and was used to move hay.
The Lamont graves
The Lamont graves are being restored by the Palmiste Historical Society.
Norman Lamont’s plaque reads, “Sacred to the memory of Sir Norman Lamont, Second and Last Baronet of Knockdow, Scotland and of Palmiste, Trinidad. Born 7th December 1869. Died in the Colonial Hospital, San Fernando, 3rd September 1949”.
John Lamont plaque reads, “In Memory of John Lamont of Cedar Grove Esq. Long a well known and respected planter in this island who died at his house at the Cascade, Diego Martin, on the 21st of November 1850. Aged 68. Much regretted by numerous friends here and in Britain”.
The oldest plaque, that of Boyden Lamont, reads, “In memory of a justly beloved brother Boyden Lamont of Canaan Esq. Ninth son of James Lamont Esq. of Knockdow in Scotland who departed this life on 31st August 1837, aged 43 years. This tablet is inscribed by his surviving and sorrowing brothers as a tribute to his eminent virtues”.
