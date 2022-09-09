Kadeem Griffith and Keion Jack were cousins who, as little boys, dreamed of giving selfless service towards the protection of the nation.
Kadeem wanted to be a police officer, Keion a soldier.
The cousins who were just a few months apart in age grew up in the same household and loved each other as brothers.
They dreamed of turning their childhood games of protection and service into careers.
However, events in their lives led them down different pathways before they could make their mark on the world.
The boys were killed in the neighbourhood where they lived in Tunapuna, both victims of gun homicides.
Kadeem was 19 years old when he was shot and killed. Four years later, Keion, 22, was gunned down.
Their mothers, who spoke to the Express on Wednesday, choked back tears as they reminisced on the love and loss of their boys and their longing for justice.
Kadeem’s mother, Natasha Otega, said she is still dealing with the loss of the boys, and some days she starts her day with tears.
Otego said, “Kadeem and Keion were no saints because they were liming with friends who they grew up with that took them and did not bring them back.
But I never thought they would be statistics.”
It is imprinted on Otego’s mind that one of the last things he texted to her on the morning of his death was “I love you”.
Kadeem was shot on August 25, 2015. He and three men were outside Mc Gregor’s garage near a basketball court at O’Keefe Street around 9 a.m. when a white panel van and a white Nissan Tiida pulled up and the occupants sprayed bullets on the men.
Kadeem was running away from the scene when he was shot in his left leg. Doctors tried to repair the severed artery during emergency surgery at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but he succumbed to the injury almost 12 hours after the shooting.
Wrong place
Otego said she was at work when the shooting took place but people in the community related to her what happened.
“I heard that the intended target was not around. They (shooters) just sprayed bullets. He ran but still got shot in the leg. I heard that when he fell on the road, the Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside him and someone said, ‘alyuh shoot the wrong fella, that is not him’. When the car drove off, Kadeem got off the ground and ran into the back of a house where he collapsed. The people in the house took him to the hospital. Whoever they were looking for, was not there. He got caught in the crossfire while running. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said the mother. Kadeem lived with Otego’s grandmother, who died last year.
“She had Alzheimer’s (disease) and after Kadeem was killed, she would walk into the road searching and asking for him, because she loved him so much,” said Otego.
Kadeem was employed with a company that installs gypsum ceilings.
He was a past pupil of the San Juan North Secondary School.
He and Keion attended the Tunapuna Presbyterian School.
Doing drugs on the side
Keion was the only child of his mother, Patricia Gittens.
Two streets from where Kadeem was fatally shot on Lovell Trace on the night of September 28, 2020, Keion was outside his girlfriend’s house when he was shot in cold blood, one gunshot to the back of his head.
The police did not do much to solve the case, and the atmosphere in the community grew more hostile, Gittens said.
“I would like to see justice for my son. But I do not know if that will happen. Since my son died, it is a kind of war thing with people around here and my family. Up to now, it still is that this one cannot walk that street and that one cannot pass there,” she said.
Gittens said her son was a past pupil of the Mount Hope Secondary School where he had joined the cadets.
He enjoyed the training sessions with the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and wanted to continue into a career in the army.
The school principal saw positive potential in Keion to attain his dream.
But he fell into bad company, said Gittens, and after incidents of disrespectful behaviour, he got expelled from the school.
“I work at CEPEP and I used to take the sou-sou money to buy his school books to support him. But when he got thrown out of school, I told him he had to look for a job,” she said.
“Keion was working in a juice company but was doing a ‘hustle’ with drugs on the side. All of them on the block doing it, and although he had been born and grown here, people did not want him around anymore. It was about who is shining more than who. He bought a car, was wearing gold and had a girlfriend. That caused jealousy and they out his light. They killed my only child. They kill you for any little thing. You talk something and walk out the road and that is it—they out your light,” she said.
Two years after his death, Gittens often feels the presence of her son, but when she turns around to see him the grief quickly returns as reality sinks in.
Project Grace
On Wednesday, the Police Service launched a new programme—Gang Reduction and Community Empowerment Project (Project Grace) to target gang violence and crimes.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the programme would be a useful tool in the arsenal of the Police Service as he acknowledged that there are heightened levels of fear and anxiety at all levels in the country, from parents at home to members of the business community.
Jacob noted that in 2020 the TTPS recorded 205 murders which were classified as gang murders.
“The firearm is the main tool to perpetuate the killings. But what is the TTPS response to this? Well, there was an all-out campaign to seize firearms from off the streets and communities within the country,” said Jacob. “To date, we seized 445 firearms. Of these, 64 of those firearms are high-powered weapons. From these weapons, the TTPS has charged 1,060 persons for firearm offences, and 70 per cent of the persons are young persons between 16 and 25. The Grace project is designed to counter and reverse the events that are occurring in these communities.”
Anyone with information on the killing of Kadeem and/ or Keion can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or the police emergency numbers at 999, 911, or 555, or send information to the TTPS app.