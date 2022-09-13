Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will travel to Washington, DC today where he will participate in a series of meetings with high-ranking US Government officials.
Rowley is scheduled to attend a hearing of the US House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services on the impacts of de-risking on the Caribbean tomorrow. The hearing will be held under the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services Congresswoman Maxine Waters.
On Thursday the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris who will meet with the Action Committee Caribbean Leaders.
These Committees were established following the high-level meeting between CARICOM/CARIFORUM leaders, US President Joseph Biden and Vice-President, Kamala Harris in June at the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.
The Prime Minister is the co-chair of the US/Caribbean Energy Security Action Committee.
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Hon. Stuart Young will accompany the Prime Minister.
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.