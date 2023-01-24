Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to announce that Trinidad and Tobago has been granted approval by the United States government to import much needed natural gas from Venezuela.
This is a major development that could significantly help T&T meet its natural gas shortage and comes after months of efforts by the Rowley administration to broker a deal that would see Venezuelan gas come to Point Lisas.
Reuters news agency is reporting that the US treasury department has granted approval and it could mean that the government could now execute the 2018 agreement, which was signed in Caracas in the presence of the Prime Minister of Trinidad, Dr Keith Rowley, and Venezuela’s President, Nicolás Maduro, will see the export of natural gas from its offshore Mariscal Sucre plays located about 40 km to the north of Venezuela’s Sucre State, to a platform to the North West of Trinidad owned jointly by Shell and the Trinidad government.
Shell’s pipelines will be used to transport gas from the Dragon field to the Hibiscus platform.
The initial plan is to import 300 million standard cubic feet of gas but with Venezuela flaring 1.5 billion standard cubic feet and with tens of trillion of cubic feet in reserves there is the possibility of long term supply to Trinidad and Tobago.
The decision is a major diplomatic coup for the government which was roundly criticized for its position of continuing to recognize the Maduro regime and its close relations with Maduro.
It is also a reflection of the changed international situation with the Ukrainian war and the need for energy.
NOTE: The Prime Minister has scheduled a 5.30p.m. meeting in Port of Spain.