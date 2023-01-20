Madam Speaker, I rise to present as candidate for the esteemed position of President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ms. Christine Carla Kangaloo. Ms Kangaloo’s life has been filled with service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
A graduate of the University of the West Indies and the Hugh Wooding Law School, by way of St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando. Ms Kangaloo qualified in 1983 with Honours in Law from the University of the West Indies and obtained her Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in 1985.
From 1985 to 1992 she worked with her father, the late Carlyle Kangaloo, former Mayor of the city of San Fernando, in the law firm of CM Kangaloo and Company. No doubt inspired by her father’s devotion to national service, Ms. Kangaloo entered the service of the Judiciary in 1992, as an Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court of Trinidad and Tobago. She served until 1996 in that capacity. As an Assistant Registrar, she exercised quasi-judicial functions in addition to having to discharge her many administrative responsibilities, which included the oversight of the construction of the Supreme Court Building in San Fernando.
In his Address on the occasion of the ceremonial opening of the 1993 to 1994 Law Term, the first and only Ceremonial Opening of the Supreme Court of Trinidad and Tobago ever to take place in San Fernando, the then Chief Justice, The Hon. Mr. Clinton Bernard, identified Ms Kangaloo as being among those whose contribution resulted in the construction of what he described as “a Supreme Court building, befitting the Majesty of the Law and the people of the South… to improve and ensure the business and proper functioning of the administration of justice in this part of the land”.
Ms. Kangaloo’s service in the Southland also included her being Secretary, and then, Vice President of the Assembly of Southern Lawyers. Following her father’s untimely death in 1996, Ms. Kangaloo returned to the law firm of CM Kangaloo and Company to close off her father’s practice.
In 1998, Ms. Kangaloo joined the law firm of Hobsons. Whilst there, she too answered the call to do national service and she accepted an appointment as an Opposition Senator in 2001 during the life of the 6th Republican Parliament. From that point on, Ms Kangaloo’s career was solely about national service to which she committed herself unreservedly with dedication, humility and the utmost integrity.
In the 8th Republican Parliament, between 2002 and 2007, she was appointed a Government Senator and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Social Services Delivery, she also served as Minister of Legal Affairs. Under her stewardship in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the Ministry’s free birth certificate programme captured the Prime Minister’s Award for Innovation 2005. She oversaw the ‘Mail In Mail Out’ service of the Legal Aid and Advisory’s “Here to Help” campaign.
In November 2007, following the General Election when she was elected to the House of Representatives as the Member for Pointe-a-Pierre, Ms. Kangaloo was appointed Minister of Science, Technology and Tertiary Education.
After the 2010 elections, Ms Kangaloo took a hiatus from public life. Indeed from 2012 to 2013, she devoted herself to the care and support of her brother Wendell, a senior Judge of the Court of Appeal of Trinidad and Tobago, who sustained severe and debilitating injuries as a result of a vehicular accident in May 2012 and tragically died a year later in July of 2013.
Ms. Christine Kangaloo served this country as President of the Senate of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago from September 23, 2015 to the dissolution of the 11th Parliament in 2020. Again, on August 28th 2020, she was elected President of the Senate in the 12th Republican Parliament and served until January 2023, when she resigned following her nomination for election as the President of the Republic under the provisions of Chapter 3, Section 24, of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
As President of the Senate, Ms. Kangaloo has acted as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on no fewer than 33 occasions.
It is with a sense of great pride that as Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West and along with all other members who signed or otherwise endorse her nomination that, as Prime Minister of this Republic that I present Ms Christine Carla Kangaloo as a most worthy candidate for the consideration of this esteemed Electoral College to be elected to the position of President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.