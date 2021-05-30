A Penal man who confronted a police officer and pointed in his face while he said, “you can’t do me nothing”, was fined $800 for disorderly behavior and resisting arrest.
Mahadeo Mootilal, 59, of Sou Sou Lands Rock Road, pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday.
The court heard that on May 27, PC Sujeet Ramcharan of the La Romaine Police Post was on duty along SS Erin Road, Debe, in the vicinity of the Namdevco farmers market, when at around 3.49 p.m. he had cause to speak to the driver of a motor vehicle.
While PC Ramcharan interviewed the driver, Mootilal crossed the road and approached them.
In a loud tone he said to the constable, "why all you so? All you just can't leave innocent people alone?"
PC Ramcharan warned Mootilal to desist from speaking to the police in such a loud tone.
However, Mootilal became annoyed, walked up to the officer and pointed his hands towards him and said, "you can't do me nothing.”
PC Ramcharan again warned Mootilal of his behaviour but he continued.
When the officer attempted to arrest him, he resisted.
PC Ramcharan arrested Mootilal and took him to the San Fernando Police station where he was charged for the offences.
The magistrate fined him $200 or in default will serve three months hard labour for disorderly behavior in a public place.
He was allowed 30 days to pay the fine.
For the offence of resisting arrest, Mootilal was fined $600 or in default serve three months hard labour.
He was allowed 60 days to pay the fines.