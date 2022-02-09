The post mistresses of Tortuga

On a wall of the old Tortuga Postal Agency, perched on a hilltop in Central Trinidad, the image of a grim white Jesus Christ looks out from a calendar advertising a poultry depot.
Across the room hangs a painting of a smiling topless African woman, hand on hip, water jug balanced on her head.
The two have been sharing this space, undisturbed, for more than two decades.
That’s because the last time anyone occupied the room was at the turn of the century when the postmistress for the office died.
She was never replaced, the place never reopened, and the building became a time capsule containing the memories of the postlady and her family who lived there.
Unknown to most, the building still contains a perfectly preserved postal operation, with customer counter, wooden mail sorter, stamps, documents, receipts and locked safe, the keys to which one man kept.
We found that man. He unlocked the mystery.
The beginning
History records that the earliest post office in Trinidad was established around 1800 on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, under the charge of a postmistress.
According to JH Collens’ book A Guide to Trinidad, “At that time it was customary to pay for the transport of a letter in hard cash, the formality of affixing a portrait of her Majesty being dispensed with. The first Trinidad—and, indeed, the first West Indian—stamp (known to philatelists as the ‘Lady McLeod’) was issued probably about 1845.”
The post office would move to Abercromby Street, then King Street, before being headquartered on St Vincent Street where the postmaster general, JA Bulmer, introduced the sale of postage stamps, postcards, registered envelopes, pillar boxes, newspaper wrappers and surcharge stamps, extended the money order system to countries across the world, and introduced the inland parcel post since it was then easier and cheaper to send a package to Great Britain than to Toco (the export of “opium” was forbidden).
Also introduced at the time was a Returned Letter Branch (for undeliverable mail), which apparently was very much needed on the island since “in 1885 there were 1,551 destroyed outright from sheer inability to discover either the writers or the persons for whom they were intended”.
By 1888, there was house-to-house delivery of letters and packages in the urban areas of Port of Spain and San Fernando, with postal points set up in the populated parts of the island—from Toco to Monos, and Manzanilla to Icacos—no less than 43 locations.
These were the places one would visit to purchase stamps, collect or drop off mail and packages, and connect with the world, at a time when the only other way was by ship, or through that telegraph submarine cable that came ashore in Moruga in 1871 and connected Trinidad to the UK, North America, Caribbean and South America.
Tortuga Postal Agency
This is why the Tortuga Postal Agency came to exist.
The area was then important to the economy of the island because of the cocoa, so it was constructed by the colonial government in the “town centre” of the time, across the road from the warden’s office, courthouse and police station.
All three buildings are now gone, but their concrete pillars you can still find just around the corner from the now-famous Our Lady of Montserrat Roman Catholic Church, and that breathtaking mango tree lookout.
The Express could not find the date for when the Tortuga Postal Agency was first established, but the old folks of the village say that even their parents can’t remember the place not being there.
What we do know is this.
The first known postmistress was Edna Bolswina Nicholas, who worked her entire adult life there, and who was 95 years old when she died in December 2005, according to her great-granddaughter Candice Alexander.
Nicholas, who also registered the births and deaths in the area, had two children, Juditha and Oscar.
Juditha would marry a Fitzwilliam and move to Diamond Vale, Diego Martin. She had two daughters who spent a considerable amount of vacation time in this perfect village.
One of those daughters, Wendy, would go on to win the 1998 Miss Universe pageant.
Oscar found love in the village with another beauty, Josephine James, who learned all about the postal business during their relationship.
Letters to Santa
So in 1976 when postmistress Nicholas retired, bought a property nearby and moved out, the position was seconded to Josephine, who signed a contract months before the country became a republic to “provide, equip and maintain to the satisfaction of the Post Master General a proper and suitable place within the said district for dealing with Her Majesty’s Mails”, for which she was compensated $65 a month.
Postmistress Josephine would have three relationships during her life, and be mother to seven children who would all be raised in that place, which had an adjoining kitchen and two bedrooms.
Her firstborn, Stanisclaus Garcia, told us he only had happy memories of living there.
“It was just two rooms. The children all slept in one room, on double-decker beds and in the living room. But we lived good. Never went without, and never with problems.”
Josephine would also bring Christmas magic to the village for many years.
Said her great-granddaughter Candice: “Every year the principal (of the nearby primary school) would have the children write letters to Santa, and we would go in single line to the post office, buy a stamp and post this letter to Santa, all believing it was really going to the North Pole. But, of course, the parent when they came for their mail, she would give them the letter, and they would know exactly what their children wished for and get it.”
In 1985, Josephine was wooed and won by Robert Beaumont, who moved into the building, fathered one of her children, Marsha, and became stepdad to the others.
Their union lasted till her passing in March 2001 from hypertension and heart disease at age 64.
Beaumont, now 74, told us the building was never reopened, and mail carriers began delivering the mail in the village.
“When she died, I wrote to the Government and went to the property management section at the Finance Complex, asking if it was for sale. I asked if they could continue the rental agreement signed by Josephine and this is what I have been paying since. Hopefully, some day, we will have ownership of it for the benefit of the children who spent their lives there.”
Safe unlocked
About that painting on the wall.
It came from Ghana more than 40 years ago, from a pen pal of one of Josephine’s children, Gillian. She has since reclaimed it.
And about that cast metal vintage safe, purchased so many years ago from John Tann’s in London, England.
Robert Beaumont kept the keys, and was curious, too, about what it contained.
So we spent one evening unlocking it, hoping for rare stamps, coins and letters.
We found a ten cent piece.
NOTE: Richard can be contacted at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com