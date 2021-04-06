President Paula-Mae Weekes, 62, along with her mother, Phyllis Weekes, 92, received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday at the Diego Martin Health Centre on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Blvd, this morning.
This was confirmed by both communications adviser to the President, Cheryl Lala and North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) chief executive officer Salisha Baksh.
Lala told the Express that both women received their shots at 9.10 a.m. and were observed for 30 minutes, which is the stipulated time given by WHO.
The communications adviser said President Weekes indicated that the process went smoothly, no hiccups and she feels “perfectly fine”.
Weekes was back to work at the Office of the President.
At the Diego Martin Health Centre scores of elderly persons lined up to register to receive the vaccines.
NWRHA’s chief executive officer Salisha Baksh said as of Tuesday morning over 500 persons were registered to take their first jab and they will be called by health officials later this week to confirm the date for their vaccination.